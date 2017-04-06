AVIWEST Will Showcase New Video Uplink System With Universal Modems at the 2017 NAB Show

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- April 5, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that its popular DMNG PRO video uplink series has been extended with the new PRO180+. PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatility of this version gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel anywhere in the world with a single unit without needing to replace its internal or external cellular modems. AVIWEST will showcase the PRO180+ video uplink system for the first time at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, in Las Vegas at booth C2139.



"Broadcasters today need to be prepared to provide live coverage from anywhere in the world," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at AVIWEST. "With the PRO180+, they can stream video over any cellular network. Compared with other video uplink systems on the market, which require additional modems to support the various networks in each country, the PRO180+ solution is compact, cost-effective, and full featured, making it the perfect tool for broadcasters on the go."



In addition to eight universal cellular modems, the PRO180+ features an internal high-efficiency custom antenna array, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and two best-in-class video encoders, enabling broadcasters to stream live HD video to receivers with minimal delay. Through its compact, lightweight, and portable design, the PRO180+ dramatically speeds up newsgathering operations.



The PRO180+ system automatically detects real-time network capabilities, allowing on-the-go media professionals to easily configure and operate the system as well as communicate with the studio through the IFB return channel via a user-friendly, touch-screen interface. The units can also be controlled by AVIWEST's Manager management system, StreamHub transceiver, and the Remote smartphone application or any device connected to the unit though the network.



AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



