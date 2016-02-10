AVIWEST Teams Up With Globecast to Optimize IP Video Contribution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Feb. 10, 2016 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Globecast, a leading provider of global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators, has deployed AVIWEST's DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform at its Paris hub. Utilizing the digital, mobile ENG application, common customers of Globecast and AVIWEST now have an enhanced and effective way of sharing high-quality live HD video content with other broadcasters around the world.

"With 35 points of presence and 12 teleports worldwide, Globecast is dedicated to helping broadcasters deliver content across five continents. In keeping with its technology-agnostic approach, Globecast has extended and enhanced its offering to incorporate IP solutions while continuing to supply the high quality-of-service it is known for," said Marc Logez, head of marketing, global contribution at Globecast. "Adding AVIWEST technology to Globecast's arsenal of contribution and delivery services gives our customers access to alternative solutions for streaming superior quality live video."

The DMNG StreamHub supports a rich set of input IP protocols, enabling reception of up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG PRO transmitters, DMNG smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. In addition, the DMNG StreamHub platform offers support for multiple output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP), allowing video content to be distributed over virtually any IP network. Up to 16 IP outputs can be utilized to enable re-streaming of video content over LAN or WAN to CDNs, media servers, streaming platforms, IRDs, or other DMNG StreamHub platforms.

"Teaming up with Globecast, we are dramatically improving the way that broadcasters deliver live news, sports, and special events coverage," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "Based on a Linux server, the DMNG StreamHub platform offers broadcasters a reliable, flexible, and simple transmission method for streaming high-quality video content anywhere in the world."

About Globecast

Globecast opens up global opportunities in broadcasting by making content distribution and management simple. Part of the Orange group, Globecast delivers tailored content management and delivery solutions to meet the needs of markets all over the world. For channels, Globecast provides media management and playout solutions as well as global content delivery via fibre, satellite, and IP. Through its fleet of SNG vehicles and production partners, the company also provides coverage of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Globecast has capacity on all the world's major broadcast satellites, a three-continent proprietary fibre network, and state-of-the-art facilities in the world's biggest media hubs. Finally, Globecast has a content aggregation and distribution team that helps secure distribution on leading Pay TV platforms. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, Globecast offers simplicity, flexibility, and knowledge to the world's leading broadcasters.

About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

