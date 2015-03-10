AVIWEST Teams Up With Cobham SATCOM to Improve Video Contribution Over Satellite

DMNG PRO Video Uplink System From AVIWEST Is Integrated With Cobham's EXPLORER 710 BGAN Terminal, Ensuring Superior Video Quality for Broadcast Satellite Transmissions

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- March 10, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that it has teamed up with Cobham SATCOM, a leading supplier of BGAN terminals, to optimize the delivery of video signals over satellite. The latest version of AVIWEST's DMNG PRO video uplink system now comes integrated with Cobham's EXPLORER 710 ultra-portable satellite terminal. Using the BGAN X-Stream or high data rate (HDR) services from Inmarsat, the Cobham terminal provides real-time information about the available bit rate, enabling the DMNG PRO to compress video content accordingly to ensure superior broadcast quality. AVIWEST will showcase the new solution in booth SU6716 at the 2015 NAB Show.

"Cobham SATCOM is one of the premier BGAN terminal manufacturers in the world," said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO of AVIWEST. "By integrating our DMNG PRO advanced video uplink system with Cobham's EXPLORER 710, we provide broadcasters with a compact, reliable, and portable solution that enables delivery of superior-quality video coverage over Inmarsat's satellite network."

The integrated solution is ideal for broadcasters delivering live news and breaking events coverage, particularly in environments with no Internet connection, poor 3G/4G cellular wireless network connections, and in situations where using another satellite solution is impossible or inconvenient. Deploying and using the solution is quick and easy. The DMNG PRO automatically configures the antenna once it has established a connection to the antenna via Ethernet.

As the first and only BGAN terminal to take full advantage of Inmarsat's HDR streaming service, the EXPLORER 710 BGAN terminal delivers high-speed, ultra-portable satellite streaming for broadcasting and other IP-based industry applications, up to 650 kbps. In addition, the EXPLORER 710 offers several advanced features, such as plug-and-play bonding.

"With AVIWEST's DMNG PRO and our EXPLORER 710, we are able to offer broadcasters a flexible, reliable, and portable solution for delivering high-quality video signals," said Morten Rishøj, market development manager, land mobile business unit at Cobham SATCOM. "Our EXPLORER 710 BGAN terminal is small enough to be carried in a backpack, making it easy to deploy and use anywhere in the world covered by Inmarsat's satellite network."

Featuring multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders, AVIWEST's DMNG PRO Series is the world's most advanced 3G/4G video uplink family for newsgathering applications. The DMNG PRO features a compact, lightweight, and portable design that makes it ideal for use in the field. The pocket-sized systems have been deployed worldwide by a number of international, national, and local TV channels; video content operators; and news agencies.

