AVIWEST Simplifies the Delivery of Live Video Streams to Affiliates

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Oct. 1, 2019 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that the new software version of its iconic StreamHub transceiver is now vendor-agnostic and universally compatible with third-party transmitters. Using StreamHub, video professionals and broadcasters can receive transmissions from various types of transmitters, enabling them to quickly, easily, and simultaneously share high-quality live content with multiple affiliates or other broadcast facilities.

AVIWEST StreamHub provides broadcasters with a scalable and tailored video solution for managing and sharing live streams from multiple transmitters via a single interface. With StreamHub, video professionals can manage multiple streams and distribute them to multiple affiliates from a single point of control. Having the power to interconnect to numerous third-party live transmission tools instantaneously saves video professionals time and money.

Knowing that broadcasters are often on the go and working from remote locations, StreamHub offers a web-based user interface with a video thumbnail view. This tool allows broadcasters to build a live video multiview composed with all input streams, which can be fed to affiliates. The multiview can be enriched with overlay information for each source, such as audio level and transmitter name. The main advantage of this capability is that it reduces data while feeding affiliates with multiple streams, allowing affiliates to choose a main stream from those available.

"By streamlining their production workflow and optimizing costs with our flagship AVIWEST StreamHub transceiver, broadcasters can offer an increased amount of live video content and boost viewer engagement," said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at AVIWEST. "During a live event, broadcasters need to ensure there is no delay. Viewers do not want to miss a second of the action, especially for live sports. Choosing AVIWEST's live video solution with state-of-the-art HEVC encoding will ensure high-quality video at minimum bit rates with low latency."

StreamHub features AVIWEST's Emmy Award-winning SST (Safe Streams Transport) protocol, which reliably combines multiple algorithms, including FEC, ARQ, and VBR rate control, to provide a high quality of service. StreamHub's universality enables it to support a variety of streaming protocols, such as RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS and TS/IP, to ensure that broadcasters can freely distribute video content over the public internet and virtually any IP networks, including 3G, 4G, and 5G.

AVIWEST's transceiver can be deployed on-premises or operated as a cloud-based service tailored to any news or live video production organization's workflow and operational constraints, making it ideally suited for today's ever-evolving multiscreen video delivery world.

About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from live video applications for smartphones, to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video service capabilities.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

