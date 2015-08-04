AVIWEST Launches New Web Portal to Simplify Renting Digital Mobile News Gathering Equipment

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Aug. 4, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced a new Web portal, www.aviwest-booking.com, for broadcasters and video service providers looking to rent the company's digital mobile news gathering (DMNG) solutions. The website, which is free to use for all AVIWEST customers and partners, will also include a Q&A forum where broadcasters can discuss the company's DMNG systems as well as other related topics, and receive feedback from a community of users.

"Our new Web portal is designed to connect broadcasters with video service providers so that they can quickly find the digital mobile news gathering solutions and services they need to provide a superior quality of experience to their viewers," said Erwan Gasc, CEO of AVIWEST. "The site is interactive and easy to navigate, ensuring an optimal user experience for our customers."

AVIWEST's new Web portal is geared toward providing broadcasters and video service providers with a variety of relevant information. Navigating the website, broadcasters can view a complete list of AVIWEST equipment suppliers and the services offered by those providers. The portal puts broadcasters in direct contact with video service providers, allowing them to respond to posts for offered services and initiate service requests.

The portal for video service providers looks slightly different, providing instant access to a list of broadcasters seeking professional video services. With a few simple clicks, providers can answer service requests and advertise their offered services.

The Web portal will also host a forum that allows users to share valuable information and advice. It will feature a variety of discussion boards including: AVIWEST products; Q&A about AVIWEST products and solutions; events; Q&A about past and upcoming events; travels; and Q&A about local cellular networks and regulations in each country.

A user login and password are required to access the Web portal. To sign up, please visit www.aviwest-booking.com. More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

