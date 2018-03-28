AVIWEST Extends International Presence by Opening New Offices in Asia, India, and Latin America

To Address Continuous Growth, AVIWEST Launches New Offices Dedicated to Providing Superior Newsgathering Solutions and Rental Services

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — March 28, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced it has opened new sales and services offices in Hong Kong, New Delhi, and Santiago, Chile to further augment the company's growing business in those regions.

The new office location in New Delhi ensures that the needs of Indian customers are thoroughly met, enabling AVIWEST to respond quickly to immediate pre-sales, sales, and service needs across the region. AVIWEST has already established a large presence in the country, with hundreds of systems deployed thanks to a partnership with distributor VTI.

AVIWEST Asia in Hong Kong has moved to a larger office to better accommodate its growing number of partners, resellers, and customers in the region. Through its expert support and engineering team dedicated to performing equipment repairs and upgrades, AVIWEST reduces the total cost of ownership for equipment.

In Latin America (LATAM), AVIWEST has opened a new office that offers additional space and an ideal location right in the heart of Santiago. The LATAM branch demonstrates AVIWEST's commitment to expanding its presence in the region and to providing superior services and support to customers.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

