AVIWEST Eases Live Newsgathering With New Backpack Solution For DMNG PRO

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- March 24, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, will introduce a specially designed backpack that enhances the functionalities of the company's DMNG PRO video uplink system. The versatile backpack solution, which can be worn on the back or front, enables in-the-field news crews to carry the DMNG PRO gear for live newsgathering applications with ease.

"AVIWEST provides broadcasters with advanced, easy-to-use technologies that enable the capture and delivery of live SD and HD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite, from any remote location around the world," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "The new backpack for DMNG PRO is an ideal accessory, streamlining the live newsgathering process further by making it easy for broadcasters to carry and use our equipment in the field."

The backpack is perfectly suited for broadcasters utilizing the DMNG PRO with a handheld camera. The DMNG PRO backpack includes multiple compartments and pockets capable of holding all the necessary video uplink equipment, a notebook or tablet, and any required cables. Two compression straps located on each side of the rear zipper allow broadcasters to attach a lightweight tripod to the backpack. Additionally, a protective rain cover keeps equipment safe in the event of poor weather conditions.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

