AVIWEST Adds New IFB Application to Digital Mobile Newsgathering Solutions for Improved Communications

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Oct. 3, 2017 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that its Manager platform and transmitters now include an enhanced version of its IFB application. The new feature streamlines communications for broadcasters, enabling them to correspond with remote transmitter operators regarding the coverage in progress.



AVIWEST's IFB system is based on the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) digital data transmission standard. Integrated within AVIWEST's Manager platform, the IFB provides producers with an efficient way to speak with crew members during news and live events broadcasts. What's more, the high-end SIP intercom is powered over IP, enabling video producers to use AVIWEST's Manager in virtualized mode and take advantage of the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.



AVIWEST's Manager can accept multiple independent audio channels and direct each of them to either a specific person, group of operators, or open concurrent audio conferences with a useful push-to-talk mode. Every conversation can be managed directly from a master control room through any laptop device thanks to a simple web page showing video thumbnails of the on-air field units, along with other necessary video information.



"All AVIWEST transmitters series feature or will soon include the SIP-based intercom application, enabling broadcasters to take advantage of new audio functions and integration with third-party solutions — guaranteeing the utmost in audio quality," said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at AVIWEST. "In the field, remote journalists can connect their unit to audio conferences in one simple click, without having to configure anything. Our R&D team developed this solution to meet users' requirements for flexibility, simplicity and ease of use, even for untrained users."



About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



