AV Stumpfl wins Upper Austrian Award of Innovation

Upper Austria is an innovative state and is a leading business location in the global environment. Its success in advanced technologies and innovative products, people and servicesishonouredand celebrated with the Upper Austrian State Award for Innovation. This year, the coveted award goes to AV Stumpfl® for its “Wings Engine Raw” media serving line and “Wings Vioso RX” software.

A combination of 40 years of experience in the technology industry and being surrounded by consistent applications of the Strategic Economic and Research programs has made AV Stumpfl the ideal environment for innovative ideas and implementations, creating solutions to technology that allows for more creativity and less compromise.

Wings Engine Raw media serving line has pushed the limits of video playback solution by delivering up to four times 4k uncompressed footage at 60fps, while eliminating the colour fringes or pixelated images associated with compressed images. AV Stumpfl’s software engineers have been working hard to develop this new technology, on which the software Wings Vioso RX is based on.

AV Stumpfl has invested into a new research & development center last year and this innovation is now the first outcome of this investment with more to follow shortly.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO of AV Stumpfl, said: “We’ve pushed the boundaries of what is possible for presentation and display. It is an honour to be recognised for our innovation by the most prestigious Innovation Award in our country. I’m thrilled that the passion of our team is acknowledged with this award and I’m certain, that we will continue to push the limits of what technology is capable of.”

The award ceremony took place on 19th October 2016.