AV Stumpfl upgrades Wings Vioso RX workflow

Visit AV Stumpfl at LDI 2016, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #2437

AV Stumpfl® is making significant upgrades to Wings Vioso RX media server platform enabling best image quality and multi-user workflow. Show creators can realize their vision designing even more efficient and creative!

Highlights include:

New workflow for ultra-large content management and transfer

During live events, working files are backed up whilst everything is made ready and approved for playout. Working with uncompressed image sequences requires consideration of things beyond the bare playback performance. If large files from creative agencies or clients arrive at the last minute it can be very time consuming to transfer large content from point A to point B.

Wings Vioso RX has addressed the problem of working with uncompressed image sequences by building the whole workflow to assist with last minute content management and transfer.

On top of that AV Stumpfl’s hardware is equipped the Dual 10 GBit network cards to ensure fast and redundant data transfer, and AV Stumpfl offers certified Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems and 10 GBit switches for flawless operation.

The data management and transfer workflow of Wings Vioso RX software does not require all data to be physically copied onto the “Master” server. Instead, the data can be copied - either by a third party or agency - to the NAS and assigned as “Proxy Objects” in the timelines. From there, the individual contents can be pulled directly by “Slave Servers.”

Multiple operator collaboration

Using Wings Vioso RX, multiple operators can collaborate on the same media server outputs in real-time and is ideal for large-scale and demanding media applications.

Real-time pixel mapping

Lastly, AV Stumpfl adds a powerful, real-time pixel mapping engine to deal with displays of different resolutions, physical dimensions and shapes. The mapping matrix can be imported from a CSV table and edited and applied in real time.