AV Stumpfl resurrects Norway Olympic highlights

Expert team pioneers projection mapping with exhibit show content!

The Norwegian Olympic Museum in Lillehammer, Norway was opened by H.M Queen of Norway at a prestigious ceremony in February 2016. The Museum is a showcase for adventurous video installations, curated exhibits of cultural and historic artefacts and Olympic memorabilia.

What makes the Norwegian Olympic Museum a must-see attraction for all is Lysgaardsbakkene roughly translated as "Jump Hills”. It forms the centrepiece; a large-scale circular raised-platform interactive model measuring 3.5 meters in diameter, the Olympic jump hills. Local systems integrator Bright Norway achieved a true to life interactive presentation using AV Stumpfl® Wings Engine Raw uncompressed 4K media servers and Wings VIOSO calibration software to manage and warp native video content across 4 edge-blended projectors.

Bright Norway was also responsible for multimedia and presentation equipment for large-scale video projections throughout the Museum. All multimedia content was created by Centre Screen, London and all exhibit areas designed by Mather & Co.

“Lysgaardsbakkene is the centre piece that visitors experience as they move through to the core of the Museum,” says Børre Linberg, Head of Installations at Bright Norway. “It was a challenging space to programme because first and foremost its a functional space and a unusual circular shape with two giant jump hills that descend from the ceiling. Visitors usually spend considerable time watching the video elements during their visit.”

“We've relied on the Wings Engine Raw system from the very beginning,” added Linberg. “The Museum wanted true to life imagery so we use the uncompressed 60fps processing and functionality to manage action video, animation. Wings Engine Raw is a rock-solid platform and a great tool to engage audiences.”

Museums are made memorable not just by the knowledge they impart, but by how that knowledge is presented and made interesting to the many generations that come through its doors. The content itself primarily came from the IOC multimedia library and Norwegian Broadcasting Archives.

“The designs follows a Nordic feel and reflect the Northern Lights along with slopes and the ice of the ski jump in Lillehammer. There are blues and greens that fitted into the exhibit design by Mather & Co. Our work feeds into that overall design and celebration of the Olympic games taking place in Norway Oslo 1952 and Lillehammer 1994,” said Paul Kucharski, Creative Director at Center Screen.

Elsewhere in the Museum, a large-scale 5.5-meter wide by 1.5 meter high AV wall display shows 2D animations of the Ancient Games. Furthermore a 6.8-meter wide by 1.5 meter high panoramic wall celebrates the opening ceremonies, and one of the celebrated showcases from the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, the spectacular Inside the Race, is projected onto a curved wall surface measuring 2.7 by 14.5-meters. Again Wings VIOSO software was used here to blend and align all projectors.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO of AV Stumpfl, said: “We are excited to be part of a project very near and dear to the people of Norway. Interactive learning and studying isof the highest importance these days where everyone is used to a high level of multimedia entertainment. The effective way in which Bright has deployed our Wings Engine Raw servers ensures a future-proof solution for future generations to enjoy on each and every visit!”

The creative team at Centre Screen included:

Paul Kucharski, Creative Director

Hayley Walsh, Executive Producer

Daniel Lusby, Senior Motion Designer

Fiona Williams, Audio-visual Producer

Daniele Baron, Multimedia Producer

