AV Stumpfl to present new projection screens and media servers at InfoComm 2017

The Austrian AV technology manufacturer AV Stumpfl® will present a broad line-up of new projection screens and high-performance media server products at this year’s InfoComm exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

The AV Stumpfl philosophy applied to each and every product is built around enabling faster set up time, greater reliability, therefore lower maintenance requirements and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

For the first time, the new MONOCLIP screen system will be presented at a major US exhibition. It combines all the advantages of the acclaimed MONOBLOX system with a full clean profile without studs and press snaps. The MONOCLIP's entire frame block unfolds and the snap joints lock automatically for an ultra-fast set-up process.

InfoComm visitors interested in roll up screens will also be able to discover the great number of innovative features which the AV Stumpfl INLINE system offers. This premium quality roll up screen was designed so that its lower screen edge can completely disappear within its casing. A noiseless motor with special rubber mounting is available for rolling the screen up and down, in addition to a smooth, hand operated crank drive.

Projection screen professionals will be delighted to see the FullWhite Curve in action at the AV Stumpfl booth. FullWhite Curve is a custom-made projection screen with a unique border and depthless appearance that makes it perfect for being used in locations that demand the best possible product quality and design.

New to the InfoComm will be the fully upgraded Wings Engine Stage media server.

AV Stumpfl Technical Director Fred Neulinger describes some of the new product’s main features:

"We created an improved system architecture for the new Wings Engine Stage server, that is extremely shock absorbent and perfect for professional 24/7 use. It has a powerful Xeon processor and Display Port 1.2 outputs, in addition to framelock and genlock inputs."

The flagship Wings Engine RAW 8K server will also be shown at InfoComm. It is the world’s most powerful media server of its kind for uncompressed content playback, delivering four simultaneous streams of uncompressed 4K content at 60hz.

Another fascinating addition to AV Stumpfl’s media server and show control family is the new Wings Player. This compact but powerful high end digital signage hardware player closes the gap between simple video players and fully blown media servers. It features automatic camera based calibration and soft-edge blending for flat surfaces and can be upgraded for use in 3D projection mapping setups.

The Wings Player has a very compact form factor of just 355 by 90 by 220 mm and supports various high quality video codecs with resolutions of up to UHD/4K.

An even more compact media playback solution will delight AV Stumpfl booth visitors interested in realizing multi-display and video wall setups. AV Stumpfl’s UHD Player is a solid-state player unit that can handle files up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps, using the H.265 codec. Multiple UHD Players can be frame synchronized via IP networks, using a dedicated synchronization protocol to simplify the display wall setup process.

AV Stumpfl will exhibit in Booth #3735, between the 14th and 16th of June at InfoComm in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. Come see us!