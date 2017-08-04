AV Stumpfl to present the latest RAW server 8K developments at IBC 2017

IBC Amsterdam stand number: #8.A59

The Austrian AV technology manufacturer AV Stumpfl® will present their uncompressed 8K and 4K RAW server systems at this year’s IBC exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The powerful Wings Engine RAW media server is the only server of its type capable of playing out 4 simultaneous streams of uncompressed 4K (4:4:4) content at 60fps, which has made it a household name in different branches of the AV industry in record time.



RAW servers can also display video content using a full 12-bit colour depth, delivering more colour information than the current media server standard, which is particularly interesting for broadcast studio setups using the latest generation of LED displays.



The render engine allows for the use of high frame rate footage of up to 120fps and makes it possible to create seamless 8K softedge blending panoramas.



Native image sequences like TGA, DPX or TIFF can be used without any need for converting them into an intermediate codec format.

RAW servers can be equipped with two, four or eight channel 3G-SDI input cards that support formats from SD (PAL, NTSC) to 3G-SDI (1080p) per channel.

The individual channels can be combined for capturing 4K at up to 60p either using the Square Division or the 2-Sample Interleave method.

The new input card options make it a lot easier to integrate RAW media servers into existing 4K broadcast workflows.

Global Business Development Manager Helmut Protte commented on the growing significance of 4K and 8K playback solutions:

"When it comes to the development of next-gen broadcast workflow components, we are really living in an exciting time.

"On one hand, many traditional networks are still thinking in terms of HD, but the demand for media server systems capable of playing out uncompressed 8K is already here right now.

"As we get closer to 2020, we will see more and more setups that will require systems like our RAW server for processing uncompressed video at high frame rates and with a colour depth beyond 8bit."

