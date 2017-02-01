AV Stumpfl expands its media server operations

AV Stumpfl®, the acclaimed Austrian projection screen manufacturer, will introduce ISE booth visitors to a number of new media server related products and new team members as part of their strategy to expand their media server and show control department.

Among the new additions to the media server team are HelmutProtte and Harry Gladow, both well-known AV industry veterans, who will work as Global Business Development Managers.

Media server specialist Oliver Kilian will support the sales team as Sales Manager.

AV Stumpfl CEO TobiasStumpflcommented on the new situation as follows: “With the introduction of our Wings 8K RAWServerin particular, the demand for AV Stumpfl‘s media server related products has grown to the point where it was clear to us that we needed to take the next step. Helmut, Harry and Oliver will be joined by additional new colleagues in the months to come, who will support our software development and technical departments.”

FabianStumpfl, who is in charge of Strategic Development at AV Stumpfl, underlined the importance of integrating the new colleagues into the existing team structure: “Adding team members from outside of Austria is a new chapter in our company history and underlines our commitment to continued growth andinternationalisation. No matter where they are based, it is of great importance to us that our colleagues share our AV Stumpfl family company values.”

From left: Fabian Stumpfl, Strategic Development and Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl.

The AV Stumpfl Campus in Wallern, Austria.

ISE visitors are invited to meet old and new team members alike and to discuss the latest product releases at the AV Stumpfl booth: #1-H6, 1-G3.

www.AVStumpfl.com