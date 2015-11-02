AV Stumpfl Curve Screen Goes 360 in Greece

'360 event agency' from Greece looked no further than Austrian engineering experts AV Stumpfl to meet its requirement for a 4-meter high by 30-meter wide Curve screen for presentations at an international conference of a FORTUNE 500 client, one of Forbe’s most innovative global brands, that was held in Athens and attended by 500 participants from 28 countries.

“We turned to AV Stumpfl as the number one company to handle a project of this scale,” explains Apostolos Papadopoulos, managing director at '360 event agency'.

For this project, the AV Stumpfl Curve screen needed to be incorporated into futuristic architecture and design of the presentation. The screen was made to measure for its application and delivered ahead of schedule. ‘360 event agency’ integrated with five Barco HDX-W20 high-definition projectors and content was edge-blended onto the screen alongside state-of-the-art acoustic and video conferencing technologies.

"The solid frame and plug-in frame elements ensured that the AV Stumpfl Curve screen was extremely easy to install,” adds Papadopoulos.

On a regular basis, the AV Stumpfl Curve is used by ‘360 event agency’ or is available for hire for conferences and spectacular video presentations.

"For us, the most important factors are quality, reliability and durability – and the AV Stumpfl Curve fits the bill," says Papadopoulos.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl adds: “The fact that '360 event agency' is happy to use our screen technology for a project of this size and scale, shows how much they trust the design and inbuilt reliability of our products. We look forward to seeing where ‘360 event agency’ will take our innovation next in future projects!"

