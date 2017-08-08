‘The A.V. Club’ Hosted By John Teti Celebrates the 46th Season of ‘The Price Is Right’ With Special Episode Airing Thursday, Aug. 10

In honor of the 46th season of the iconic game show “The Price is Right,” which originally premiered September 4, 1972, FUSION TV and “The A.V. Club” Hosted By John Teti traveled to CBS Television City to go behind-the-scenes and speak with those working tirelessly on the longest-running game show in television history. On top of everything else, all of his life, John Teti has been a super-fan of “The Price is Right” and this trip was the ultimate dream come true. “The A.V. Club” special episode on “The Price is Right” will air Thursday, August 10 @ 9PM ET on FUSION TV.

On-set in Los Angeles, John was able to speak with Drew Carey, who is celebrating his 10th year as host; participate in a car modeling tutorial with models Rachel Reynolds and Amber Lancaster; chat with hopeful contestants in line alongside Stan Blits, the man responsible for selecting those lucky enough to “come on down;” converse with the man voicing those iconic words on air, announcer George Gray; and learn how the show comes together with executive producer, Mike Richards.

"From both a personal and professional standpoint, it was a dream come true to go behind the scenes of “The Price Is Right,” America’s longest-running and, in my opinion, greatest game show ever,” Teti said. “I have loved this show since I was a little boy, so to meet Drew Carey and have my own ‘Come On Down’ moment was a special thrill."

The A.V. Club, the taste-making entertainment website, made its jump to TV this past March with a new comedy and commentary show on FUSION TV, hosted by editor-at-large, John Teti. The inaugural season of “The A.V. Club,” airs Thursdays at 9PM on FUSION TV. The Chicago-based series features the editorial brains behind the iconic pop culture site sharing their distinct perspective on movies, music, television, and more. Each week, Teti dives into another corner of pop culture, covering everything from The Oscars to Oscar the Grouch. The series is produced by Onion Studios, with Alicia Haywood, MaryBeth Searls and James Fleischel serving as executive producers. This marks the first series from one of Fusion Media Group’s digital brands to premiere on FUSION TV.

