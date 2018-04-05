Autoscript Introduces Foot and Wireless Controllers for Intelligent Prompting Range

Powerful, Robust, and User-Tailored Prompting Controls for Flexible Studio Operation

LONDON — April 5, 2018 — Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, today launched two control devices for its range of Intelligent Prompting solutions. These include the FC-IP foot control, designed to maximize performance and comfort for both standing and seated presenters, and the WHC-IP wireless hand control, which gives the presenter total freedom to move around the studio while controlling the speed of the prompted text.

Image 1 of 2 0405-VitecGroup_WHC-IP-Wireless-Control-REC-Receiver Image 2 of 2 0405-VitecGroup_FC-IP-Foot-Control

“Both of these control solutions are key elements in our groundbreaking Intelligent Prompting range for video and IP-enabled workflows,” said Robin Brown, product manager at Autoscript. “The foot and wireless hand controls ensure productions have full flexibility to control prompting discreetly and reliably from any position in the studio.”

The new FC-IP foot pedal features an ergonomic design with an adjustable sensitivity range that allows users to configure the pedal from lightest to heaviest touch, ensuring that the presenter can scroll the text easily and at the desired speed. A unique programmable function button allows individual operators to save specific configurations to suit their needs. The FC-IP uses Power over Ethernet to simply integration and reduce cabling, and it can be configured and controlled seamlessly over an IP network using WinPlus-IP or WinPlus-IPS prompting software.

The Intelligent Prompting wireless hand controller (WHC-IP) is ideal for on-screen talent that needs to be in control yet on the move. Small and discrete, the controller fits in the palm of the hand and is easy to conceal even in the tightest on-camera shots. Like the FC-IP, the WHC-IP features an adjustable sensitivity range to meet unique user requirements, programmable function buttons, and remote configuration using WinPlus-IP. The WHC-IP transmits to the WHC-REC receiver with a range up to 30 feet, making it suitable for both large and small studios. The small and lightweight WHC-REC receiver is easy to position unobtrusively in the studio or lighting grid and uses Power over Ethernet for simplified power and network connectivity.

Autoscript’s full Intelligent Prompting range will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show at the Vitec Group stand, C6025. More information on Autoscript’s Intelligent Prompting solutions is available at www.autoscript.tv.

Visit Autoscript at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth C6025 (With Vitec Group)

# # #

A Snapshot of Autoscript

Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, is the leading global provider of professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters. Established in 1984, Autoscript manufactures reliable, premium-quality hardware and software solutions for both networks and stand-alone operations. Autoscript’s new Intelligent Prompting system is the world’s only fully IP-enabled, end-to-end prompting workflow. Intelligent Prompting devices, including the innovative EVO-IP prompt monitor, connect to WinPlus-IP prompting software via an IP network, enabling extremely flexible integration and operation in any location with network access. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

A Snapshot of Vitec Group

Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group’s customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180405Controllers.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/VitecGroup_FC-IP-Foot-Control.jpg

Photo Caption: FC-IP Foot Control

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/VitecGroup_WHC-IP-Wireless-Control-REC-Receiver.jpg

Photo Caption: WHC-IP Wireless Hand Controller and WHC-REC Receiver