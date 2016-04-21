Autoscript announces integration with Sony ELC playout system

London, UK (April 20, 2016) – Autoscript, a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Sony to produce an original automated newsroom workflow. Through this exciting new collaboration, Autoscript’s Winplus teleprompting software and Sony’s ELC control system have been integrated to improve operational efficiency and reduce the chances of human error.

“Newsroom workflows depend on accuracy and speed, and when Sony approached us about an integrated solution we immediately recognized the benefits,” said Robin Brown, Autoscript Product Manager. “Our WinPlus software is integrated with more newsroom systems than any other prompting solution, and it was a natural extension to develop an integration with Sony’s leading ELC playout system.”

Sony's live production control automation system, ELC, manages all newsroom control functions from a dedicated operator position. These include video and sound sources, studio cameras and audio, playout servers, DDRs, and graphic devices. Now, integration with Autoscript’s leading WinPlus Newsroom Prompting software adds control of the script and the prompter rundown to that list.

In combination with all leading newsroom systems, the Sony ELC will launch the correct rundown and start position into WinPlus. This removes the additional step of the prompter operator coordinating with the producer and manually selecting the correct script for broadcast. In a busy, live production environment an efficient and accurate workflow is essential. This collaboration between two of the world’s leading production equipment providers is an innovative time-saver that helps optimize productivity and reduce errors.

For more information on Autoscript, please visit www.autoscript.tv.

###

About Autoscript

Autoscript, a Vitec Videocom brand, is the world leader in the prompting industry, providing professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters across the globe. Established in 1984, with headquarters in the UK and the US, Autoscript designs and builds innovative hardware and software to meet real world needs and continually enhance the production process. A prime example of this is Autoscript’s latest product, the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre), an all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment, reduces power consumption and enables easier location prompting.

For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.