Autoscript and Autocue Products on Display at the 2018 NAB Show

Autoscript will highlight its all-new Intelligent Prompting family featuring the EPIC-IP19XL teleprompter with integrated 24-inch talent monitor and WinPlus-IP prompting software. The award-winning IP range is now delivering to broadcasters worldwide and will be extended with new controllers and additional monitors at the 2018 NAB Show.



Intelligent Prompting is the broadcast industry's first completely IP-enabled, end-to-end teleprompting solution. Intelligent Prompting completely reinvents prompting workflows so that devices can be located anywhere, delivering the ease of use and foolproof redundancy that modern broadcast operations need. The inclusion of video outputs/inputs allows users to transition to IP at their own pace, while significant hardware improvements further enhance the solution. Since Intelligent Prompting units require no counterbalance in most situations, they are up to 50 percent lighter than prompting solutions that do require counterbalance. Combined with increased stability, this weight reduction eases payload issues for camera supports and makes the on-camera teleprompters ideal for robotic installations.



Autocue at 2018 NAB Show: Teleprompter Leadership

At the 2018 NAB Show, Autocue will showcase its complete range of broadcast teleprompters, ranging from iPad solutions to the company's Master Series of both 17-inch and 20-inch teleprompters. Autocue will also feature the new QBox v6 intelligent scroll engine. Designed for the company's QMaster prompting software, QBox v6 offers dual HD-SDI outputs for delivering video to the prompter monitor.



"The NAB Show is always an exciting opportunity to unveil our latest innovations from both Autoscript and Autocue, and this year is no exception. We'll be showing the latest enhancements to Autoscript's award-winning Intelligent Prompting, a truly revolutionary approach to teleprompting designed completely around an intelligent IP-enabled workflow that's been incredibly well received. We'll also have developments to the Autocue range, making the Vitec Group booth a must-see for anyone who wants to see the best of the teleprompting industry."

— Ginny Grove, Product Marketing Manager, Autoscript/Autocue



A Snapshot of Autoscript



Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, is the leading global provider of professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters. Established in 1984, Autoscript manufactures reliable, premium-quality hardware and software solutions for both networks and stand-alone operations. Autoscript's new Intelligent Prompting system is the world's only fully IP-enabled, end-to-end prompting workflow. Intelligent Prompting devices, including the innovative EVO-IP prompt monitor, connect to WinPlus-IP prompting software via an IP network, enabling extremely flexible integration and operation in any location with network access. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.



A Snapshot of Autocue

Autocue has been the leading provider of teleprompters to the broadcast industry since their introduction in the 1950s. Today, Autocue has the broadest teleprompter range, with the leading hardware and software product at every price point. Tens of thousands of users worldwide —from schools, government facilities, corporations, and videographers to high-end broadcasters such as the BBC, NBC, MBC, Doordarshan, TF1, and CNN — rely on Autocue for their teleprompting needs. Autocue's prompting solutions are compatible with all newsroom systems that support the MOS protocol (e.g., AP ENPS, AQ Broadcast, Avid iNews, Dalet News Suite, and Octopus). Most recently, Autocue released a range of iPad and iPhone teleprompter solutions. For more information, visit www.autocue.com.

