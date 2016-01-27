Austrian engineering company, AV Stumpfl® will return to ISE 2016 to launch an 8K version of Wings Engine Raw.

The upgraded ultra-high-performance super media server now delivers an unrivalled four streams of full 4K uncompressed content at 60hz plus media overlays, text generation and show control on top. It is ideal for media-based installations requiring high-resolution content such as themed attractions, cinematic presentation, theatres, live events, or even planetariums.

Users can utilise a single Wings Engine Raw server to manage content over a virtually unlimited amount of LED screens or to drive a 4 by 4K projection system with soft edge blending, mapping and geometry correction. Alternatively, Wings Engine Raw can be used to blend or overlay multiple parallel HD, 4K, 5K or even 6K streams in real-time. Show start and control is frame accurate and without any delay.

Wings Engine Raw now includes additional hardware upgrades such as four DisplayPort 1.2 video interfaces, professional multi-channel audio options and various input options such as DVI, HDMI 2.0 and 3G-SDI.

Wings Engine Raw uses a custom engineered RAID 10 system. Content includes native picture sequences such as TGA or TIFF and instant PNG image format processing. The system processes and delivers video content at full 4:4:4 colour sampling, and hosts the WingsRX™ render core engine that has a 64-bit program architecture and uses SSE CPU instructions to speed up content processing. The system is accompanied by AV Stumpfl’s embedded operating system, Backup-Manager, that features a dedicated EDID management and automatic camera-based calibration system for soft-edge blending, warp, and geometry mapping, all operable by time line or cue based control.

“It’s worth remembering that our first innovation was not in a research laboratory but in the installation environment so we know how to deliver what our customers are looking for in terms of artifact free content, reduced systems complexity and complete return on investment,” explains Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl. “Wings Engine Raw 8K is another example of how AV Stumpfl is continuing to raise the performance bar. It far exceeds any competition in the market today.

Visitors to the AV Stumpfl stand at ISE 2016 will see interactive 8K projection first hand. They can try and test out Wings Engine Raw using 4 streams of 4K content at 60fps with 25K lumens projectors onto a massive curved AV Stumpfl Fullwhite projection screen.

Wings Engine Raw is shortlisted for an InAVation Award 2016. It was recently deployed by MATRIXMANAGEMENT GmbH to power 12K LED video walls for Audi AG at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show – the use of Wings Engine Raw won a DIGI Award 2016 from Newbay Media, New York City.

www.AVStumpfl.com