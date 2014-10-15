Australia's Network Ten Expands Continent-Wide Breaking News Coverage With Dejero Bonded Wireless Transmitters

Rugged and Portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters Can Be Carried on Plane to Access News Sources Beyond Reach of Microwave Truck

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Oct. 15, 2014 -- Dejero today announced that Network Ten, one of Australia's leading commercial TV networks, has deployed 13 portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to enable live coverage of breaking news throughout Australia. The transmitters offer Network Ten a highly portable, reliable, and cost-effective means of acquiring broadcast-quality video from locations that are inaccessible by microwave vehicles or are simply too far away for trucks to reach in a timely manner.

"In a continent as vast as Australia, covering news when and where it's happening can be a real challenge," said Glen Bathie, broadcast control and communications supervisor, Network Ten. "If news is breaking in a remote region hundreds of miles away from our broadcast centers on the East Coast, the story might be over long before a truck can get to the scene. The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters provide a highly reliable, yet compact solution that has increased the flexibility and range of our newsgathering."

After an extensive evaluation of bonded wireless systems, Network Ten chose the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter because of its extremely rugged and portable form factor and superior picture quality, even in the most challenging conditions. "It was critical that we choose a solution that can produce results even in areas with marginal cellular coverage. Dejero's ability to hold together a transmission when on the fringes of reception really sets it apart from other solutions," Bathie added.

Network Ten has assigned a pair of LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to each of its metro stations located throughout Australia. Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Servers are deployed into each of these Network Ten broadcast centers to receive the remote transmissions and process them for air.

Network Ten has used the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to cover international and local news, and news crews have used them successfully to cover stories from Russia, Germany, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The systems have transmitted video from boats, helicopters, and a hot air balloon; once, a crew even filed a story using the in-flight Internet service while on a flight from Darwin to Sydney.

"With the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters, Network Ten now has a reliable, cost-effective way to cover breaking news from almost anywhere, and the systems' portability allows the news teams to go right to the heart of the story," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Network Ten's adoption of the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters is a prime example of how our bonded wireless solutions can create exciting opportunities for news organizations to expand and enrich their coverage of breaking news."

More information about the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Network Ten

Network Ten is one of Australia's leading entertainment and news content companies, with assets across free-to-air television, online and digital platforms. Network Ten's corporate vision is simple: "We create innovative and authentic multi-platform content that entertains and engages the young at heart." The network includes three free-to-air television channels TEN, ELEVEN and ONE in Australia's five metropolitan markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. With a focus on people 25 to 54 who are young at heart, TEN has a long and proud tradition of bringing fun, irreverent, engaging and informative content to Australians. For more information, visit www.tenplay.com.au.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-2020Transmitter.jpg