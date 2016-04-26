Australian Public Broadcaster SBS Streamlines Media Operation on Dalet Galaxy

Singapore – April 26, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, has announced that Australia's Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (SBS) is centralizing its media operations on the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform. The vision will provide a unified infrastructure to facilitate greater content collaboration across all SBS departments, and orchestrate the program acquisition, preparation and distribution workflows under a single system.

Noel Leslie, Chief Technology Officer for SBS said, “SBS made a strategic decision to bring our programming content under the management of a single MAM platform. The integrated solution consolidates a number of our existing systems, unifying assets. This will allow for greater collaboration across SBS, and make it easier for us to store, access and share our content, enabling us to do what we do best – telling important diverse stories. We were also looking for a more cost-efficient approach to preparation and distribution that will positively benefit thefinancial bottom line.We chose to work with Dalet to achieve this in what we are confident will be the beginning of a long term partnership.”

In total, SBS will implement dozens of different workflows and seamlessly integrate 10 different systems with Dalet. The new streamlined architecture will bring SBS’s vast archives into the production workflow and provide embedded tools to conduct program preparation as well as emerging "new media" workflows from a single system. Thanks to the new Dalet Workflow Engine, task-based and complex processes such as assignments, escalation protocols and error management can be fully automated, orchestrating content flow from the moment it is received to its final destination in multiple languages and formats, with metadata intact. Key features like Dalet Work Orders track the progress of the work order in its entirety and provide employees access to real-time status data that serves both SBS technical and business decision needs.

“The sheer power and extensibility of the Dalet Galaxy MAM enterprise class platform to address multiple integrations and automate for media organizations is the key to SBS's decision to work with us on this significant project,” said Raoul Cospen, General Manager, Dalet Singapore. “Using the Dalet Galaxy platform, SBS was able to unify its infrastructure and now, with fewer components to juggle, decrease training efforts. This has the immediate effect of lowering total cost of ownership and ensuring that the return on investment has increased.”

The Dalet Galaxy MAM will take over program management and multi-platform publishing with Ingest, QC and Playout provided by Deluxe Australia as part of their managed services agreement with SBS. Dalet will also integrate with IBMS sales and traffic software from SintecMedia, Adobe Premiere NLEs for craft editing, Front Porch Diva for archive and other in-house systems to provide SBS teams with a single user interface to easily access and manage content.

About SBS

With a background as Australia’s multicultural broadcaster, SBS holds a unique place in the Australian media landscape. As described in the SBS Charter, SBS’s principal function is to provide multilingual, multicultural and Indigenous radio, television and digital media services that inform, educate and entertain all Australians, reflecting Australia’s diverse society. SBS carries out this function through an ever-increasing number of distribution platforms including free-to-air television channels, subscription television, analogue and digital radio, online, and via mobile devices and apps. SBS inspires all Australians to explore, appreciate and celebrate our diverse world, and in doing so contributes to a cohesive society. For more information visit www.sbs.com.au.

