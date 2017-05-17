AUSTRALIAN COMEDY SERIES “ROSEHAVEN” HEADED TO SUNDANCE TV

NEW YORK, NY, MAY 17, 2017 – SundanceTV has acquired the U.S. rights for season one of the Australian comedy series, “Rosehaven,” and will co-produce season two with The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia, the network announced today. Written and created by real-life best friends and comedians Luke McGregor (Luke Warm Sex, Utopia) and Celia Pacquola (Utopia, The Beautiful Lie), “Rosehaven” is an eight-episode comedy series set in rural Tasmania about two close friends with big plans.

The first season, which premiered on the ABC Australia in 2016, sweeping up audiences and critics alike with its fresh and witty take on a small-town comedy, will air on SundanceTV later this year, followed by the second season which will air immediately after. The series is to begin filming its second season June 19 in the picturesque island of Tasmania in and around Hobart and the Huon Valley. After its linear run, “Rosehaven” will be streamed on SundanceNow in the U.S. and Canada.

Luke McGregor plays Daniel McCallum, who returns to his rural Tasmanian hometown, Rosehaven to help his intimidating mother with her real estate business. He gets a surprise when his best friend from the mainland, Emma (Pacquola) turns up on his doorstep – on the run from a marriage so fresh her husband is still on their honeymoon. In no time these two friends are thrown into the center of small town life with Daniel, confronted at every turn by the ghosts of his adolescent past and a town that hasn’t moved on while Emma is lapping up her anonymity in Rosehaven and newfound life on the land. Soon enough, these two best buddies find both their friendship and their sanity put to the test by the charming, but deeply eccentric, townsfolk of Rosehaven. The series also co-stars Kris McQuade (Wentworth), Katie Robertson (The Kettering Incident) and David Quirk (Please Like Me).

“‘Rosehaven’ is a delightfully quirky comedy that we are excited to share with SundanceTV’s growing and passionate audience,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “When we found this gem, it was clear that the offbeat, cheeky comedy fit perfectly within the network’s lineup of the best shows from around the world that showcase original voices.”

Kevin Whyte, Executive Producer said, “We are rapt to be heading back down to Tasmania to find out what is next for Daniel and Emma and introduce them to the world with our new partners at SundanceTV and our old friends at the ABC.”

“Rosehaven” is a What Horse? / Guesswork Television production presented by Screen Tasmania, Screen Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and SundanceTV in association with Film Victoria. The series was created and written by Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola. Jonathan Brough and Shaun Wilson direct. Produced by Andrew Walker. Co-Producer Fiona McConaghy. Executive Producer Kevin Whyte. Executive Producers for Australian Broadcasting Corporation are Rick Kalowski and Brett Sleigh.

