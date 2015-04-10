Atomos Shogun Ready to Support RAW 4K and 1080p60 from the Canon EOS C300 Mark II

Confirming recent rumors Canon have announced the C300 Mark II 4K movie camera, based on the previous C300, but more durable and with the Dual DIGIC DV5 processor. By adding an Atomos Shogun to the C300 MkII filmmakers have the perfect internal MPEG and external 4K raw to Apple ProRes/Avid DNxHR or Cinema DNG combo.

"The Cinema EOS range is the workhorse of the modern production environment. The Shogun turns the C300 MkII workhorse into a race horse, recording direct from the RAW sensor output of the camera to Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR." said Jeromy Young CEO and co-founder of Atomos. "We can now process from sensor to record and all the way to final production covering industry standard edit codecs and RAW workflow – Shogun is a must for this camera."

With the Atomos Shogun, C300 MkII users will gain:

- Ready to record 10bit from the C300 MkII 4K Raw output direct to ProRes 4K, Avid DNxHR 4K or Cinema DNG up to 4K and UHD 30p. Available Q2 2015.

- Record 10 bit HD 1080p up to 60fps video from the SDI or HDMI outputs.

- Note Canon Cannot output 4K or UHD over HDMI or SDI only 1080p60 video

- Does output 4K raw over single SDI 3G.

- Usual monitor features

- Atomos CFast cards ready for action!

The Shogun brings a host of monitoring, playback and deck functionality all designed to make camera setup, shot setup and work in post production easier. And new C300 MkII users can stock up on Atomos CFast cards available in both 64GB and 128GB to keep production costs even lower.