Atomos Reinvents the Rack with the 4K/HD Shogun Studio

The world's first all-in-one 4K/HD, 2ch, dual 7" 3RU rack recorder, monitor and playback deck

Harnessing the latest recorder, monitor and playback technology with class leading Atomos usability and affordability, the Shogun Studio reinvents what is capable within a 3RU rack product.

Designed from the ground up with the rack environment in mind, the Shogun Studio has an extensive recorder, monitor and playback deck feature set, making it perfect for the Live Event, Studio, On-set and Broadcast environment.

"Combining recording, playback and monitoring with tremendous ease of use, unleashes powerful and unique feature combinations never seen before in a 3RU dual channel product," says Jeromy Young CEO and co-founder of Atomos. "Customers will not believe the time, cost and space savings the Shogun Studio offers for Event, Broadcast and ProAV professionals, allowing fast migration to 4K and seamless integration to legacy HD infrastructure."

At its core, Shogun Studio delivers:

1. A future proof path to 4K and 1080p60, recording to popular professional codecs like Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHR and Cinema DNG all in 10-bit 4:2:2 quality.

2. Utilize the 2 channels for dual codec, dual resolution recording. Record simultaneously (e.g. 4K ProRes on one channel, 2K/HD DNxHD on the other) or convert or duplicate files (e.g. create a 4K ProRes version of a 4K DNxHR file).

3. Powerful scheduled playback and record via Ethernet, Serial & On-screen. The combination of playlist generation and dual channel play out in 4K or down scaled HD can be used to schedule synchronized play out for video walls, signage, projection or broadcast.

4. Class leading monitors & test measurement for perfect 4K viewing & set up. The 7" 325ppi monitor offers an array of scopes, 3D LUTs, 2:1/1:1 zoom, 179 degree viewing area, safe area grid lines and can be calibrated using the optional Spyder unit.

5. Powerful & intuitive AtomOS offers one touch simplicity for any operator.

6. The Atomos Master Caddy for reliable, affordable open standard media – the new digital tape.

7. Built in continuous HDMI and SDI down conversion and down scaling from 4K to 2K/HD to any infrastructure.

8. Dual redundant power supplies, for mission critical reliability.

The complete set of specifications combined, leads to unique advantages for each of the Shogun Studio's intended environments.

For ProAV integrators, the play list functionality & control via RS422, Ethernet or on screen, offers an affordable 4K & HD play out engine for video walls, signage and projection.

For Event professionals, Shogun Studio solves many of the problems faced by multi camera events with long run times. Our Master Caddy delivers affordable & reliable media while features like time lapse, pre-roll cache & 4K/HD simultaneous recording make this the perfect choice for Event professionals.

In Mobile Production, the tight squeeze on rack space and rising recording resolutions mean that Shogun Studio will be welcomed for the ability to record, monitor, test, measure, convert and play out from a single 3RU device integrating 2 channels of record and playback with dual 7" monitors.

For On-set and DIT carts, Shogun Studio offers the fastest path from acquisition to editing by recording direct to 10-bit 422 ProRes, DNxHR or RAW all housed within a world class monitor with test measurement for the highest quality 4K/2K/HD viewing and setup.

For Security applications a wide angle lens on a 4K camera can mean a single camera replaces the equivalent of 4 x HD cameras. The Studio Shogun, with its long record time, time lapse, record scheduling and monitor zoom capability makes it the perfect weapon for 4K security applications.