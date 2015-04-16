Atomos Power Station Delivers Continuous Power from May 2015

Carrying massive batteries and chargers and multiple ones for different devices is a thing of the past with Power Station. Delivering continuous power for up to 5 devices as well as fast battery charging in a compact design.

In a footprint not much larger than 2 batteries, Atomos Power Station delivers power for up to 5 devices using our patent pending Continuous Power dual battery system, allowing users to hot swap batteries on the fly without interrupting power to their devices. Power Station is ready to ship and on display at NAB 2015 (Central Hall, C9530).

"This is Power to the People, solving power and battery for everyone." said Jeromy Young, CEO and Founder of Atomos. "The Power Station is the Anton Bauer for the masses, solving the biggest hassle on set, running out of power; we have also added one of the fastest dual battery chargers in the industry all in one device."

At its core, Power Station consists of 2 batteries mounted side by side that operate together using a continuous circular power system. When one battery gets low it can be removed and charged while the system switches across to the second battery uninterrupted. This patented design by Atomos is used to power up to 3 DC streams (for cameras, monitors, recorders or lighting) as well as 2 USB products such as smartphones or tablets. With a DC input as well, it doubles as a super-fast charger for your batteries – up to 3 times the rate of conventional chargers.

Connections and features at a glance:

- 2 DC out and included splitter cable to give connection for up to 3 DC devices.

- 2 USB terminals to power 1A and 2A USB devices for fast charging of USB cameras or to power any USB device.

- DC input with fast charging capability to charge the connected batteries and provide continual AC power for connected devices.

- Independent left and right LED front display to give a quick 5 step visual guide on the power remaining for each battery from 100% down to 10%.

- Dummy batteries are available to power popular cameras including Sony A7s, Sony FS Series, Panasonic GH4, Nikon D810 and Canon 5DMKIII.

- Total power capability up to 5A (DC plus USB), with maximum 3A for USB connections.

Atomos Power Station will have 2 models available tailored directly to the 2 different markets that the product serves, Power Station Video and Power Station Photo. The Power Station Photo (MSRP $295) includes the Power Station main unit, 2 x 2600mAh 2 cell batteries, DC splitter cable and 2 x DC battery adapter for Panasonic GH4 and Sony A7S (Canon 5D MkIII and Nikon D810 DC battery adaptors available as an optional extra for 29.95). And the Power Station Video (MSRP $395) includes the Power Station main unit, 2 x 5200mAh 4 cell batteries, DC splitter cable, DC battery adapters for Sony A7s, Sony FS Series, Panasonic GH4, Nikon D810 and Canon 5DMKIII. Both products will ship in quantity worldwide from May 2015.