Atomos Announce New Italian Case Design for Ninja & Samurai Blade

Atomos put an enormous amount of thought, care and attention to the design and operating features of their products but also considerations are made that enable filmmakers to transport their gear not only safely but with a certain amount of style. Having already designed a custom case for the Shogun Atomos have now accepted a final concept from Italian case designers HPRC to create a purpose cut case for the Atomos Ninja Blade.

"To be able to offer these super high quality, Italian design cases for free with our products is truly special, we now have a range of custom Atomos cases for Shogun, Ninja Blade and Samurai Blade." said Jeromy Young CEO of Atomos.

Due to become available in June 2015 the improved Ninja Blade case has been designed from high performance resin for maximum durability and protection it also has pre-cut foam inserts which allow for accessories, all at no extra cost to the end user. Ninja Blade will ship in red and Samurai Blade in green.

"We are really proud of this partnership between two brands that have always aimed to combine uniqueness and technology in their products. Our two companies are young and determined: that's why we can do anything but continue and strengthen this collaboration." said Davide Bertossi from HPRC.