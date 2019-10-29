Atomos' Acquisition of Timecode Systems Makes Effortless Collaborative Filmmaking an On-Set Reality

WORCESTER, U.K. — Oct. 25, 2019 — Timecode Systems today announces an exciting new chapter for the company as part of Atomos. Together, the companies are building tightly integrated multicamera workflow solutions that unify all recording devices on set, allowing these devices to work together more cohesively. This allows production teams to experience, for the first time, the full impact of truly collaborative video and audio content creation across all types of program making.

With demand for video bigger than ever, content creators are using more separate devices to add angles and be creative. But they are limited by the time it takes to edit, align, and finish videos that combine multiple sources of video and audio, especially when using prosumer and consumer devices to film alongside professional cameras.

Jeromy Young, CEO and founder of Atomos said:

"Right now, this disconnect between recording devices is holding back multicamera content creation. To truly shoot collaboratively, everything needs to work in perfect, frame-accurate sync — there has to be a robust wireless connection. The Timecode Systems RF protocol is this bulletproof link. Working together, we now have the glue to create a truly connected multicamera solution."

Timecode Systems, a world leader in developing wireless sync technology, burst onto the market in 2012, receiving a prestigious IABM award for innovation before even shipping its first product. The company launched the first-ever Wi-Fi-enabled digislate, created the only timecode sync solution for GoPro® cameras, and pioneered and patented a timecode-over-Bluetooth® timing protocol. The acquisition positions Timecode Systems and Atomos to accelerate this appetite for innovation further and transform content-creation workflows.

Paul Scurrell, CEO and co-founder of Timecode Systems said:

"The drive, energy, and desire to push boundaries is what excites me most about entering this new era with Atomos. Both companies have a history of executing successful collaborations with best-of-breed technology partners; this just takes it to a whole new level. The impact is going to be industry-changing."

James Bond and Marvel movies, and some of the biggest shows on television around the world ("Gold Rush," "Top Gear," "Grand Tour," and "The Island with Bear Grylls," to name a few) are among the productions that have adopted Timecode Systems as their sync standard. But the system is designed and priced to adapt equally well to lower budget documentaries and corporate productions.

Paul Bannister, chief science officer and co-founder of Timecode Systems added:

"Our ambition has always been to create solutions that are scalable and can be combined to work across a whole variety of filming environments. Atomos shares this commitment. Now, together we can take everything both companies have created to date and push it so much further."

The Timecode Systems wireless sync standard will not only feature across the next generations of the entire Atomos product range but will also be packaged as a free SDK for third-party manufacturers. As a result, existing Timecode Systems and Atomos customers can expect to unlock even greater value from their current systems from this collaboration.

The AtomX Sync module for the Ninja V and the Neon series of monitors will be the first Atomos products to feature integrated Timecode Systems technology.

# # #

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems designs and manufactures wireless timecode hardware and software sync solutions that make it easier to capture, log and synchronise content captured during multicamera shoots and 360-degree virtual reality (VR) filming. Regardless of whether filming is on professional camcorders and audio recorders, action cameras, DSLRs or smartphones, we have innovative products to bring a simple professional workflow across all devices. We are the 'glue' to a changing world of truly collaborative multicamera video content — for broadcast, movie, amateur filmmakers and social media channels.

More information about Timecode Systems can be found at www.timecodesystems.com.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc. and any use of such marks by Timecode Systems Limited is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/191025TimecodeSystems.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TimecodeSystems-Ninja_V_AtomX_Sync.jpg

Photo Caption: The Ninja V AtomX Sync module is the first Atomos product to include Timecode Systems powered features.

Follow Timecode Systems:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimecodeSystems

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1849166

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TimecodeSystems

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/timecodesystems