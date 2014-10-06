Atlantis Season Two Will Premiere on BBC America the Same Day as Its UK Broadcast

BBC AMERICA announces that season two of the fantasy co-production, Atlantis, premieres Saturday, November 15, 9:00pm ET as part of the Supernatural Saturday block. The reveal was made with the debut of a teaser trailer during the broadcast of the newest episode of Doctor Who.

From the creators of the global hit Merlin and BAFTA award-winning series Misfits, Atlantis is a fantastical mix of legend and history that brings to life the vast store of Greek myths re-imagined for a new generation. The stellar ensemble cast includes some of the UK’s best loved actors, joined by an exciting roster of new talent. Primed to deliver fun escapism television, season two weaves together elements of adventure, romance, drama and comedy – creating an exciting and entertaining ride.