ATEME TITAN UHD Powers TV CULTURA’s First Live 4K-UHD Broadcast

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, 12 December 2019 – ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT announced today that TV CULTURA, the Brazilian public broadcaster recognized worldwide for producing educational and cultural content, and part of Fundação Padre Anchieta, successfully implemented ATEME TITAN to realize 4K-UHD benefits for the first time during the live broadcast of the grand finale of Prelúdio 2019.

High-quality video content from the Prelúdio grand finale, a reality show dedicated to discovering talented classical musicians, was broadcast live on 11/24 in 4K-UHD from “Casa Sao Paulo Concert Hall” using ATEME’s TITAN UHD solution. The live event was transmitted via satellite to a dedicated 4K channel of the major local cable TV operator as well as to TV CULTURA’s YouTube channel.

Thanks to ATEME’s expertise in software video compression solutions, TV CULTURA successfully transmitted the event with the following benefits:

Premium video quality: TITAN maximizes workflow efficiencies and ensures exceptional video quality at low bitrates

Full flexibility: As TITAN natively supports all CODECs and resolutions, it can be easily used for a broad range of use cases with state-of-the-art video technologies like HEVC/ AV1, 4K and all varieties of HDR

Future-proof: TITAN can be easily upgraded to support HEVC and 4K-UHD, providing customers deploying H.264 services with an upgrade path to HEVC and monetization of their hardware investment

Nelson Faria, Engineering Director, TV CULTURA commented: “Our customers were given access to outstanding picture quality, with four-times more pixels and an enlarged color range, which made the picture more true to life.”

Gilmar Luna, Director of Engineering – LATAM, ATEME Brazil commented: “We were pleased to support TV CULTURA on this important live event, providing ATEME’s TITAN UHD solution and expertise. This 4K-UHD broadcast demonstrates ATEME’s commitment to technological excellence, the outstanding quality of our solutions and our ability to quickly deploy high quality TV services around the world. Our video delivery solutions are at the heart of many UHD service offerings and we are happy to be doing it here in Brazil.”