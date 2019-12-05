ATEME Enables CJ Hello to Leverage Video Transcoding to Deliver High Quality Video Services to Millions of Viewers

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, SYDNEY, 05December 2019 –ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today that CJHello, the largest cable operator and a leader in Korea’s media industry, has successfully deployed its TITAN Live software solution for MPEG-2 HD transcoding for delivery of high-quality video services to its viewers.

TITAN Live is a hardware agnostic, real-time multi-channel/format solution designed for processing SD, HD and Ultra HD content for any screen. TITAN Live enables CJ Hello to deliver a premium experience to its customers while providing the following major benefits:

· Lower OPEX: based on ATEME’s High-Efficiency MPEG-2 (HE-MPEG-2®), CJ Hello is able to save bandwidth and add additional HD channels to existing transponder

· Flexible operations: ATEME’s software is server-agnostic and can run on any private/public and on/off-premises cloud infrastructure with the same benefits and value proposition.

· Future-proof solution: TITAN Live benefits from ATEME’s continuous research and innovation in video quality, allowing for future evolutions of the solution

Kim Hongik, CTO, CJ Hello commented: “Having initially implemented ATEME’s TITAN solution to virtualize our traditional hardware-based technology last year, we are now pleased to choose ATEME again to deliver high-quality video services to our viewers. Its solution has the best video quality and offers more efficient MPEG-2 bandwidth saving than any other vendor while also providing unparalleled support, a flexible system architecture and operational simplicity.”

Boyang An, sales director, ATEME added: “Trust and loyalty are the essential building blocks for forming a long-term relationship with customers. By being chosen by CJ Hello again proves we have understood its priorities and the need to provide content of the best quality to its current and future audiences in millions of homes across Korea.”