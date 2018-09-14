At IBC2018, New Zenterio TV Platform Makes It Easy to Launch Next-Generation Television Services

STOCKHOLM — Sept. 14, 2018— At IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam, Zenterio, a global leader in TV software solutions, will launch Zenterio TV, an entertainment client platform powered by Zenterio Cloud. Comprised of client software, UI, and cloud components, Zenterio TV helps operators boost viewer satisfaction by distributing relevant content, increase profitability, secure their role in the pay-TV future, and begin supporting home automation offerings.

“The television market is evolving rapidly, and to stay competitive operators need to address changes in video consumption with agile solutions,” said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. “Our Zenterio TV client platform is incredibly flexible, enabling operators to keep pace with the groundbreaking changes that are happening in our industry. Through state-of-the-art capabilities like content aggregation, business analytics, and voice control, this cloud-enabled solution gives operators more power over the television viewing experience, allows new features to be launched quickly, and keeps subscribers watching longer.”

Zenterio TV, powered by Zenterio Cloud, offers full support for hybrid DVB and IPTV, as well as pre-integration with premium OTT content and apps, including Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube through an operator-branded user interface. The HTML and native application platform can be integrated seamlessly on any customer premise equipment, including legacy, midrange, high-end 4K, and Android TV set-top boxes. This allows operators to deliver a rich television experience to all subscribers. Through the platform’s content store, operators can sell TV packages and content directly to their subscribers and drive monetisation.

Zenterio’s next-generation TV platform supports content aggregation, content layout customisation, analytics, business insight, and voice control operations. The platform’s content aggregation capabilities enable operators to offer more content faster as well as unified discovery and search, virtual categories, and metadata enhancements. Content layout customisation features simplify the creation of tailor-made user experiences and give operators more control over content presentation, including the content store. Through intelligent analytics, operators can better understand user behaviour and optimise their service offering to increase content consumption. Pre-integrated with leading home automation systems, Zenterio TV simplifies the user experience with voice search. The platform is integrated with AdScribe Engage, allowing operators to deliver personalised interactive advertisements to rapidly increase revenue growth.

The cloud-based TV platform is perfect for operators that want to futureproof their business and remain the prime provider of content and services in the home. Zenterio’s solution is completely device-independent and decouples the complexity of the back-end, guaranteeing agile upgrades and innovation. It can be deployed on the public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises.

About Zenterio

Zenterio enables TV Operators to securely and efficiently manage and deliver entertainment to the home while increasing business insight and value. Zenterio’s portfolio of products and solutions includes a complete TV and OTT entertainment experience client. In addition, Zenterio provides cloud-based solutions for content aggregation, data and analytics, home automation integrations and advanced advertising capabilities with a focus on reducing cost and increasing ARPU. Zenterio also provides professional and consulting services, with global partners, to provide future-proofed lifecycle management for Linux and Android platforms.

The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo and the CEO is former Ericsson executive Jörgen Nilsson.

