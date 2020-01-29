Astucemedia Augments Executive Team, Supports Growth Worldwide With Appointment of Darin Crosby as COO

MONTREAL — Jan. 29, 2020 — Astucemedia, a pioneer in immersive experiences, live production, graphics, and data management software, today announced that Darin Crosby has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Crosby has decades of experience guiding the development and marketing of broadcast and AV technologies — and particularly advanced data-driven broadcast graphics — for leading suppliers to the media and entertainment market. Crosby is now at the helm of the company's expansion across its software engineering, quality assurance, tech support and creative services departments.

"Darin's incredible wealth of experience with broadcast graphics technology will be invaluable to Astucemedia as we continue to bring to market sophisticated solutions for immersing viewers more fully in live news and sports," said Alexandre Leclerc, president at Astucemedia. "Broadcasters recognize the engagement impact that graphics bring to high-value content, and they are looking to Astucemedia for solutions to manage the creative aspect and the high-end data integration. We'll be relying on Darin's expertise and leadership as we extend our operations to address this demand and bring immersive experiences to museums and sport venues."

Astucemedia's hiring of Crosby is part of a larger expansion of operations at both its Montreal and Dubai offices to support the company's rapid growth and continued customer satisfaction. He will be based in Montreal. As COO, Crosby will oversee ongoing expansion to address the high demand for the Astucemedia Data Management Platform. The platform integrates real-time streams from multiple vendors of finance, social media, sports, weather, news, and election data into a unified workflow. The platform's robust, dependable API adapts data-driven graphics to any real-time broadcast, gaming, web, or mobile application.

Crosby joins the company having most recently served as global vice president of sales for Datapath, an innovator in the field of computer graphics and video wall display technology. He earlier served as the vice president of sales for Barco X20 Media. He spent 16 years with Miranda Technologies, working in senior leadership roles including managing director for EMEA and president for both Miranda Asia and Miranda USA. He also served as president of VertigoXMedia and as worldwide sales manager, VPG, at Matrox.

"Visually appealing data-driven graphics and augmented reality elements in live broadcasts — in-venue and in-studio — not only enhance storytelling in a way that engages viewers more fully, but also differentiate the broadcaster's on-air product from competing programs," said Crosby. "Broadcasters worldwide are embracing Astucemedia's real-time broadcast graphics design and data integration technology because the company ensures an extremely high level of quality and provides the support services essential to success. It's an exciting time to be joining the talented team at Astucemedia."

The world-class graphics design and creative services team at Astucemedia aids in enlivening data integration, interactive graphics, augmented reality, and channel branding not only for broadcasters, but also digital media properties, museums, and sport venues.

Further information about Astucemedia solutions and services is available at www.astucemedia.com.

