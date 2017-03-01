The Aspen Institute Selects Stephanie McMahon as 2017 Henry Crown Fellow
By Brad Klein
The Aspen Institute announced thatStephanie McMahonwill be part of the 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under the age of 45 who can apply their skills to build a better society. She is one of 21 leaders selected to participate in the prestigious program. Previous fellows include Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn.
WWE’s Chief Brand Officer will meet with the rest of the Fellows for four weeks over a two-year span in a structured retreat to discuss their leadership, values and vision for society. Each Fellow will also launch a new venture that will positively impact their communities, their country or the world.
“We are especially delighted with this year’s class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 21st since the Fellowship was founded,” said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. “For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times. For them, they are embarking on a personal journey — a journey ‘from success to significance’ — that will change their lives forever. I know. I’m a Henry Crown Fellow, too.”
The 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows includes:
- Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Digital Intelligence Systems Corporation
- Brian Bannon, Commissioner and CEO, Chicago Public Library
- Gerald Beeson, Chief Operating Officer, Citadel LLC
- Tracy Britt Cool, Chief Executive Officer, Pampered Chef, Berkshire Hathaway
- Jeni Britton Bauer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat
- Marcelo Camberos, Founder and CEO, ipsy
- Wences Casares, Founder and CEO, Xapo
- Carolyn Everson, VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
- Nathaniel Fick, Chief Executive Officer, Endgame, Inc.
- Morgan Flatley, SVP and CMO, PepsiCo Global Nutrition, PepsiCo
- Tafa Jefferson, Co-Founder and CEO, Amada Senior Care
- Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE
- Doug Moorehead, President and Chief Technology Officer, FlexGen
- Matthew Mullenweg, Co-Founder and CEO, Automattic; Founder, WordPress
- Kim Newton, VP, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Hallmark Cards, Inc.
- Todd Park, former Chief Technology Officer, The White House
- Bozoma Saint John, Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Apple Music & iTunes, Apple
- Lily Sarafan, CEO, Home Care Assistance
- Michael Smith, Co-Anchor, SportsCenter, ESPN
- Tina Wells, Founder and CEO, Buzz Marketing Group
The Henry Crown Fellowship Program was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund.
