The Aspen Institute Selects Stephanie McMahon as 2017 Henry Crown Fellow

The Aspen Institute announced thatStephanie McMahonwill be part of the 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under the age of 45 who can apply their skills to build a better society. She is one of 21 leaders selected to participate in the prestigious program. Previous fellows include Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn.

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer will meet with the rest of the Fellows for four weeks over a two-year span in a structured retreat to discuss their leadership, values and vision for society. Each Fellow will also launch a new venture that will positively impact their communities, their country or the world.

“We are especially delighted with this year’s class of Henry Crown Fellows, the 21st since the Fellowship was founded,” said Peter Reiling, executive director of the program. “For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times. For them, they are embarking on a personal journey — a journey ‘from success to significance’ — that will change their lives forever. I know. I’m a Henry Crown Fellow, too.”

The 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows includes:

Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Digital Intelligence Systems Corporation

Brian Bannon, Commissioner and CEO, Chicago Public Library

Gerald Beeson, Chief Operating Officer, Citadel LLC

Tracy Britt Cool, Chief Executive Officer, Pampered Chef, Berkshire Hathaway

Jeni Britton Bauer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat

Marcelo Camberos, Founder and CEO, ipsy

Wences Casares, Founder and CEO, Xapo

Carolyn Everson, VP, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Nathaniel Fick, Chief Executive Officer, Endgame, Inc.

Morgan Flatley, SVP and CMO, PepsiCo Global Nutrition, PepsiCo

Tafa Jefferson, Co-Founder and CEO, Amada Senior Care

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

Doug Moorehead, President and Chief Technology Officer, FlexGen

Matthew Mullenweg, Co-Founder and CEO, Automattic; Founder, WordPress

Kim Newton, VP, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Todd Park, former Chief Technology Officer, The White House

Bozoma Saint John, Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Apple Music & iTunes, Apple

Lily Sarafan, CEO, Home Care Assistance

Michael Smith, Co-Anchor, SportsCenter, ESPN

Tina Wells, Founder and CEO, Buzz Marketing Group

The Henry Crown Fellowship Program was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund.