ASL Launches Enchorus, the Dante-Based Audio Network With Integrated Mixing for Live Stage Deployments

UTRECHT, Netherlands -- Feb. 7, 2017 -- ASL Intercom, a Riedel Communications company, today announced the launch of Enchorus, the Dante(TM)-based audio network for AV professionals. Enchorus offers a professional, flexible, and scalable Dante solution for live stage applications, production studios, and other pro-AV installations. With the addition of Enchorus, ASL now offers communications and audio distribution capabilities that will provide customers with "audio anywhere."

"Our all-new Enchorus line meets the highest performance and durability requirements for use in a broad range of live production environments," said Wil Stam, Managing Director, ASL Intercom. "The network-based Enchorus I/O modules can be conveniently located close to performers to provide the necessary inputs and outputs for any situation. And, since Dante uses conventional IP networks, configuration is quick and easy -- lowering costs and facilitating efficient network design for professionals on tour."

Each of the four modules in the Enchorus series was designed specifically for the stage, delivering superior audio quality and guaranteed synchronization even across multiple switches. With various AES3 and analog audio inputs and outputs, the modules are ideal for feeding analog and digital power amplifiers, connecting effects devices in a side rack, monitoring, press feeds, and many other uses.

Each Enchorus module is equipped with two Ethernet ports for building redundant network paths or for daisy chaining, an integrated 16x16 mixer, a four-band equalizer on each input and output, and redundant power. The modules also include rubber bumpers that allow them to be stacked on stage easily and safely or, as an option, multiple units can be conveniently rack mounted.

The flagship Enchorus ENC 1201 provides eight high-quality mic inputs with a maximum input level of +24 dBu, more than 152dB of dynamic range, a built-in mixing engine, and an internal 4x splitter with individual level, phase, and filter settings.

Configuring Enchorus modules is simple and intuitive via an integrated web interface. Units connected to the network can be named and configured easily, all the way down to filter settings, and device configurations can be stored, imported, and exported to reduce setup time for installations of any size.

Further information about ASL Intercom and the company's products is available at www.asl-inter.com.

