ASK THIS OLD HOUSE® LAUNCHES 15TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON AS IT COMPLETES TOUR OF ALL 50 STATES

CONCORD, Mass., August 31, 2016— ASK THIS OLD HOUSE premieres a landmark 15th season on Thursday, September 29, 2016 on PBS (check local listings). Twenty-six all-new episodes feature America’s most trusted home improvement team as they travel across America from Boston to Seattle to tackle everyday homeowner questions. And with first-ever visits to Kentucky, Alaska and Hawaii, the show will have made house calls in all 50 states, “cementing” the series as one of the most extensively travelled public television shows.

Host Kevin O’Connor, general contractor Tom Silva, plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey and landscape contractor Roger Cook are joined by other familiar faces including master electrician Scott Caron, landscape designer Jenn Nawada and home technology expert Ross Trethewey. The team will share best practices while also showing homeowners how to save money on projects and integrate modern technology solutions into their home and garden.

“Viewers from around the country are asking great questions and showing a real interest in improving their DIY skills,” said senior producer Heath Racela. “We’re excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary season by continuing to share tech-savvy solutions along with basic home improvement skills to give first- and longtime homeowners the confidence they need to transform their space.”

Among this season’s projects viewers will learn how to:

Begin woodworking at home by setting up a home workshop in a one-car garage

Add lighting controls with a self-powered, wireless switch

Grow edible crops at home, no matter where you live

New this season is a ‘Future House’ segment, as second generation team member and home technology expert Ross Trethewey explores the latest technology and trends in home automation and renewable energy. In an episode shot in Boston’s Seaport “Innovation” District, Ross meets with a startup that promises to improve small apartment living with robotic walls and furniture that allows the space to morph throughout the day based on the occupant’s needs. The same technology can apply to suburban houses to make a guest room disappear when not in use or hide away a master closet to gain additional floor space.

Meanwhile, the perennial fan favorite ‘Build It’ woodworking segments will continue as Tom Silva and Kevin O’Connor introduce projects with the novice woodworker and everyday homeowner in mind. Slated features include how to build an elegant bookshelf without specialty tools like a router and create a rustic bench from reclaimed lumber.

ASK THIS OLD HOUSE Season 15 features 26 brand-new episodes and will premiere nationally on PBS starting Thursday, September 29, 2016. In many television markets This Old House and Ask This Old House air back-to-back and may appear in local TV listings as The This Old House Hour. Check thisoldhouse.com/tvschedule or your local listings. Episodes also stream digitally at thisoldhouse.com/watchasktoh or through the PBS app. Homeowners can join the conversation on Twitter @AskTOH or Facebook.

ABOUT THIS OLD HOUSE

This Old House is the number one multi-platform home enthusiast brand, serving over 62 million consumers each month with trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine and its inspiration and information-driven digital properties including thisoldhouse.com. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House television is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Lumber Liquidators, and Gorilla Glue. The Executive Producer is Chris Wolfe. Senior producer for Ask This Old House is Heath Racela.

