Asia TV Forum & Market and ScreenSingapore returns this December 2015

SINGAPORE, 23 JULY 2015 – Asia’s leading television and film event, the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and ScreenSingapore (SS) will return once again this 1 - 4 December. Hosted at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, the must-attend event for the Asian entertainment content industry will bring together international industry players from the TV and film industry to buy, sell, finance, distribute and co-produce across platforms.

With last year’s edition showcasing over 71 speakers and 658 exhibitors, 2015’s ATF & SS attendees can expect to be a part of the proven leading quality platform for the entertainment content ecosystem in Asia, learning and experiencing the evolution of the Asian entertainment industry.

Attendees of the 2015’s Asia TV Forum & Market will benefit from the dynamically curated Market and Conference where they can tap into the growth potential of Asia’s market, experience the robust character of Asia’s entertainment content industry and connect with international content sellers and Asian buyers. Besides buying and selling of entertainment content, ATF’s conferences will feature a stellar cast of the industry’s thought leaders who will share their perspectives and expertise on the intricacies of the Asian television industry.

In addition to Formats@ATFwhere participants learn to create, develop market ideas with industry format experts, 2015 will also see the newly rebranded Junior@ATF, which cover a wider spectrum of genres for kid’s content where leading commissioners, financiers and buyers can uncover talent and new kid’s content.

AsSoutheast Asia’s definitive marketplace for filmmakers, producers, distributors, financiers and film buyers, attendees of 2015’s ScreenSingapore can look forward to more insightful sharing sessions, co-production and financing opportunities through the conference and market.

With an estimated 4,800 attendees across 60 countries last year, the 2015 edition of the ATF and SS promises to see an even bigger turnout, so be sure to get your tickets before 31 July and don’t miss this opportunity to experience the future of Asian Television.

Stay tuned for the line-up of top industry speakers and exciting programmes onwww.asiatvforum.com and www.screensingapore.com.sg in the upcoming months.