Ashley Newburgh and Wes Brown Star in ‘Love Under The Stars’ a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original World Premiere August 16

shley Newbrough (“Privileged,” “Mistresses”) stars as a young-at-heart graduate student who befriends a girl and her father, finding unexpected love in the process in “Love Under The Stars,” a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries World Premiere Sunday, August 16 at 9pm ET/PT, 8C. Golden Globe® Award-Winning actor Barry Bostwick (“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Cougar Town”), Wes Brown (“June in January,” “90210”) and Jaeda Lily Miller (“A Cookie Cutter Christmas”) co-star in this whimsical romantic comedy.

“The romantic and heartfelt ‘Love Under The Stars’ is an inspiring story about finding love in unexpected places, and finding support from newfound friends,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “Ashley Newbrough and Wes Brown’s onscreen chemistry is undeniable, and the immensely talented Barry Bostwick further elevates the movie with his pivotal supporting role.”

Young-at-heart graduate student Becca (Newbrough) strikes up an unlikely friendship with Emily (Miller), a quiet girl who recently lost her mother. During their time together, Becca helps Emily come out of her shell and cope with her loss, and Emily teaches Becca more about grown up responsibility. When a romance develops between Becca and Emily’s father Nate (Brown), they must learn to balance their new relationship with his responsibility to Emily and Becca’s responsibility to finish her thesis for her supportive college advisor, Walt (Bostwick).

“Love Under The Stars” is a Two 4 The Money and Mar Vista Entertainment Production. Matt Bierman, Stephan Yacobian, Robyn Snyder, Fernando Szew, Kim Arnott and Dawn Knight are the executive producers. Kim Arnott is the producer. Terry Ingram directs from a script by Erik Patterson & Jessica Scott.

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

TWITTER: @HallmarkChannel, @LulahInTheSky, #LoveUnderTheStars

CONTACT: Stephanie Sherman, (818) 755-2414stephaniesherman@crownmedia.com

—HALLMARK CHANNEL—