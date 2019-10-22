FASHION MEETS CULTURE AND IGNITES THE WORLD AS ONE; NEW INSPIRING, CULTURALLY DIVERSE FASHION COMPETITION TELEVISION SERIES, “QUEEN ON 34TH” SET TO PREMIERE IN SPRING 2020 AS REACHTV ORIGINAL

NEW YORK – October 22, 2019 – Fashion speaks for us. It almost has its own language, and each country holds its own unique style, and traditions. Fashion meets culture in in the new multicultural, fashion competition television series, QUEEN ON 34TH. The series will premiere, as a ReachTV original, with nine episodes, beginning Spring 2020. QUEEN ON 34TH will create a platform for the world’s next top designers and models, while uniting the global world of fashion together. The series will be hosted by Lisa Nicole Cloud, former Bravo TV reality show star (“Married to Medicine”) and author/designer. Production is set to begin early 2020 in New York City.

In QUEEN ON 34TH, the series will spotlight a diverse mix of ten, aspiring fashion designers, exclusively selected from fashion schools around the world, competing in a series of unconventional and innovative challenges. The competitors will be vibrant, future icons of various ethnicities, cultures, and challenges, working in tandem yet competing at the highest level to achieve their most coveted goal of being successful fashion designers.

“QUEEN ON 34TH will be one of the most culturally diverse original series of 2020, combining international fashion trends, traditions from different countries, and work ethics of aspiring designers from around the world,” Antonne M. Jones, Executive Producer, QUEEN ON 34TH and Principal, Tasker & Morris, said.

Episodes will test the contestants’ talents, nerves and composure in front of a global audience while dealing with new trends like sustainable fashion and social consciousness in addition to providing viewers with organic entertainment. Each episode consists of engagement and challenges with the following themes: “Work It,” “Wishing on the Stars,” “Teamwork Make the Dreamwork,” “Vintage Vibe,” “Culture Couture,” “Cougars and Cocktails,” “and Bond, James Bond.”

“ReachTV is constantly looking for innovative programming with a positive point of view, aspirational content that inspires viewers to take their own journeys”, said ReachTV co-founders Lynwood Bibbens and Ron Bloom. “QUEEN ON 34TH is the type of show that can work in short and long form, crossing borders and expanding formats.”

The winning collections of each challenge will be made immediately available for sale online. The final winner will receive a cash prize and have the opportunity to be highlighted in store, in airport locations where ReachTV is distributed.

Lisa Nicole Cloud is a true multi-faceted business mogul who has achieved phenomenal success as a self-made millionaire, author, direct sales expert, fashion designer and founder of the Women’s Empowerment Network. She is the CEO of Elite Marketing Strategies, Lisa Nicole Media Group, Lisa Nicole Enterprises and the Lisa Nicole Collection. Lisa also stars in the Bravo TV series, “Married to Medicine,” a reality show that prescribes the perfect blend of sass, class and brass in the backdrop of metropolitan Atlanta. Lisa is cast in Atlanta’s exclusive medicine circle that includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb-Luceford. The series chronicles the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community with three of the women being doctors themselves while the others are doctors’ wives. It shows the group as they balance their social circles, careers and families.

QUEEN ON 34TH will be produced by Tasker & Morris Entertainment. The executive producer is Antonne M. Jones and the director is Guido Verweyen (ANTM, Making the Cut).

About REACHTV

ReachTV is the first Nielsen-rated, linear, self-distributed, short-form OTT entertainment network and is considered the fastest growing new entertainment network for people on the go. ReachTV’s ground breaking in-airport linear short form channels can be seen in over 90 of the top airports in North America and are expanding globally. ReachTV airports see 107 million travelers and generate over $800 million in food & beverage/retail revenue every month. ReachTV delivers fresh daily content on the Company’s own patent pending delivery platform, which recreates the entire traditional television network ecosystem in the cloud. ReachTV Studios produces content in its penthouse studios on the top of Hollywood, and partners with world-class producers to deliver outstanding original programming for its network and other distribution channels. In addition to its original programming, ReachTV channels feature innovative short form content from a broad range of production companies and networks such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, Refinery 29, Stadium, Business Rockstars, Jukin Media, Condé Nast, Overtime Sports, Studio71, and Hearst.