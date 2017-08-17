ASC Technology Committee Upgraded to Motion Imaging Technology Council

The ASC Technology Committee has been renamed the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council. Established in 2003, the Committee has helped organize efforts to study and assess subjects ranging from digital cameras and lens optics to motion imaging workflows, advanced color management, virtual production techniques digital archiving and more recently virtual reality.



“During our past 14 years of proactive motion picture and TV industry engagement, the ASC Technology Committee has played a significant leadership role in guiding the evolution and development of key motion imaging technologies to better support our filmmaking art form,” notes Chairman Curtis Clark, ASC.



“Many of our industry partners and supporters, along with users of our technologies, have suggested that the Committee’s name does not sufficiently convey the scope and influence that our activities have had on important motion imaging technology developments,” he continues. “In response to that input and after careful consideration, we have decided to change the Committee’s name to the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council (MITC) — or ‘My Tech.’ We believe this better represents the expanded scope of the work we are doing and our widely recognized role as industry leaders — influencing the advancement of motion imaging technologies in ways that best serve the creative interests of filmmakers while emphasizing the cinematographer’s contribution to the art form.”



Clark adds, “Our Subcommittees will now be designated Committees of the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council. We will continue to encourage our Committees to work in a coordinated manner, combining their expertise on topics of wide interest and concern, including ACES, HDR, digital motion picture camera developments, look management, virtual production techniques, lens developments, DI, motion imaging workflows, projection and display technologies, archiving, as well as advanced imaging.”



MITC’s latest reports on a variety of technological issues will be published on in the September issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal as part of the 2017 SMPTE Progress Report.



For a full roster of ASC MITC Committees, visit: www.theasc.com/asc/committees/ascmitc