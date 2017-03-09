Artel Video Systems Welcomes Matt Carter as Director of Government Sales and Business Development

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 7, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today announced the appointment of Matt Carter as Director of Government Sales and Business Development. Carter brings more than 20 years of experience leveraging commercial broadcast technologies in support of government organizations with mission-critical video applications.



"Matt's strong engineering foundation in government communications systems and commercial broadcast markets will be essential to Artel's growth," said Tony Morelli, Chief Revenue Officer, Artel Video Systems. "In this newly created position, Matt's understanding of end-to-end broadcast system architectures, IP-based solutions, and government system integrations will play a powerful role in building relationships and growing Artel's government and military portfolio."



Prior to joining Artel, Carter was the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Aerdos Inc., a pioneer and leader in the development of software-based imagery processing applications that address the unique privacy challenges discovered in the commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and mobile device markets. Carter was the principal inventor and author of several patent-pending technologies for Aerdos that applied metadata structuring and location sensing techniques to achieve a real-time, location-based imagery redaction system for image privacy applications.



Previously, Carter was at Imagine Communications Inc., where he served as Senior Solutions Architect representing a comprehensive product portfolio with emphasis on video compression, software-defined networking (SDN), and IP-based workflows for broadcast, telco, and government markets. While at Imagine, Carter designed, trademarked, and fielded several mobile engineered solutions to enhance video quality of experience (QoE) for government-sponsored full-motion video (FMV) programs and the emerging commercial drone industry. Prior to that, Carter served as a systems engineer across Harris Corporation's commercial and government divisions developing geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) solutions for numerous government organizations and the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) community.



Early in his career, Carter served in the U.S. Army as a Telecommunications Supervisor responsible for sustained operations in SATCOM, microwave, and radar communications systems across various U.S. Army installations.



"Artel's commitment to producing highly reliable, carrier-class media-transport solutions creates a truly unique opportunity for military and government sectors," said Carter. "I look forward to leveraging Artel's core telco-grade technologies to help government organizations improve end-to-end system performance, integrate new innovative solutions, and increase service reliability across mission-critical operational networks worldwide."



About Artel Video Systems



Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products.



Matt Carter, Director of Government Sales and Business Development, Artel Video Systems



