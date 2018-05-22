Artel Video Systems Welcomes David Dolch as Key Accounts Manager

WESTFORD, Mass. — May 22, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today announced the appointment of David Dolch as Key Accounts Manager. Dolch brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in the development of video and data network systems, process engineering, project management, and workflow management across multifunction organizations in support of mission-critical business objectives.

“Dave’s strong network engineering and operations foundation in telco, video, and data communications systems will be essential to Artel’s growth,” said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. “In this newly created position, Dave’s experience in developing agile networks and operational processes will play a powerful role in supporting end users’ technological and organizational changes building on our existing relationships, as well as growing Artel’s clientele.”

Prior to joining Artel, Dolch was at Verizon, where he served as Senior Manager, Network Engineering and Operations, responsible for network diversity, network synchronization and timing, microwave transmission, and broadcast video engineering.

Earlier in his career, Dolch held other senior engineering, management, and team leadership roles at Verizon in which he was responsible for network engineering process improvement and systems support, network proactive maintenance programs, data center support, network product selection, outside plant construction process improvement, subsurface construction management, and network field maintenance and repair management.



“Artel’s commitment to developing resilient and cost-efficient solutions and to offering top-notch customer care and technology training creates a unique opportunity for broadcast and enterprise network organizations,” Dolch said. “I look forward to leveraging Artel’s core telco-and business-grade media technologies to help organizations improve end-to-end workflow performance, integrate innovative new media delivery solutions, and increase service reliability across mission-critical networks.”



Information about Artel’s media delivery solutions and services can be found at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/180522Artel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-DavidDolch-Key-Accts-Mgr.jpg

Photo Caption: David Dolch, Key Accounts Manager, Artel Video Systems