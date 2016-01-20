Artel Video Systems Welcomes Anthony Morelli as Chief Revenue Officer

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Jan. 20, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced the appointment of Anthony Morelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Morelli brings to Artel a strong history of managing rapid growth and expansion through exceptional sales leadership, service management, and strategic planning.

"We are excited to add Tony to the management committee. His success in maximizing revenue, cultivating best-in-class customer care and professional services, and leading multiple acquisitions is critical to Artel as we continue to grow and meet the needs of our customers," said Michael Rizzo, Artel President and CEO. "In this newly created position, Tony's proven leadership and commitment to excellence will play a powerful role in building new service offerings and our continued success."

Prior to joining Artel, Morelli was Vice President of Global Customer Care and Global Media Software Professional Service at Imagine Communications, formerly Harris Broadcast. In this capacity, Morelli spearheaded the launch of new revenue streams resulting in business growth and improved customer loyalty ratings. Before that, he led the centralization of professional services and customer care organizations within Harris Broadcast. Morelli's efforts increased revenues and improved operational efficiencies while cultivating a global learning environment.

"Artel has a rich history in the industry of delivering mission-critical products and services to many national and regional broadcasters," Morelli said. "I look forward to working with the team to help grow Artel into several new markets and regions where broadcast-quality media transport solutions are needed."

More information about Artel Video Systems is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned, world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink, the industry's largest selection of fiber-optic transmission products; and Scan Do computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-AnthonyMorelli.jpg