Artel Video Systems to Participate in IP Showcase at IBC2018

Artel to Join Industry-Leading Vendors and Broadcasters in Educating IBC Visitors About Standards-Based Audio Over IP

WESTFORD, Mass. — Aug. 30, 2018 — Artel Video Systems today announced that it will be participating in the IP Showcase at IBC2018. Artel will demonstrate SMPTE ST 2110-30 and AES67 compatibility, highlighting the interoperability and audio-over-IP accuracy of the Quarra 10G PTP Ethernet switches.

The Quarra family of PTP-enabled switches offers the industry’s most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The Quarras are RAVENNA AES67- and QSC-approved and Dante-tested. Quarra switches are designed for audio and video broadcast, telecom, defense and security, finance, and other IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

“As broadcasters migrate to IP, standards-based solutions that provide service continuity, interoperability, and accurate synchronization are imperative for mission-critical media feeds,” said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President, Product Management at Artel. “Participation in the IP Showcase validates the efforts of vendors like Artel and industry organizations in developing standards-based IP solutions and specifications to meet these needs.”

“The transition to IP is underway, and the progress we’ve made toward standardizing IP infrastructure and operations in the media industry has only happened because so many organizations have come together and devoted time and effort to the cause,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair. “The IP Showcase is a physical manifestation of that progress, and we’re thrilled to see all the companies that have embraced IP technology and chosen to put their efforts on show for IBC visitors to experience.”

The IP Showcase has been a feature at major industry trade shows since IBC2016 and has been instrumental in helping the industry to galvanize behind the standards-based approach to IP. The event is hosted by major technical and standards organizations within the broadcast industry — Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and Video Services Forum (VSF).

Industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will gather at the IP Showcase at IBC2018 to provide instructional and case-study presentations and an array of IP-based product demonstrations highlighting the benefits of, and momentum behind, the broadcast industry’s move to standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional media applications. The IP Showcase will feature equipment displays and product demonstrations that emphasize everything industry vendors have achieved in support of IP standards and specifications. Meanwhile, the IP Showcase Theatre will be the destination for educational presentations, a vital element as the industry progresses through the phases of IP adoption.

The IP Showcase will take place in Rooms E106 and E107 at the RAI Amsterdam during IBC2018, Sept. 14-18. The Quarra will be featured in the “Choose from a Wide Range of IP Audio Devices with Compatibility Between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30” demonstration.

More information about the IP Showcase at IBC2018 is available at www.ipshowcase.org.

Also, Artel will feature the Quarra in an interoperability and audio-over-IP demonstration in Stand 5.A65. Additional information about the Quarra is available at www.artel.com/quarra.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/180830Artel.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-Quarra-10G-PTP-Ethernet-Switch-Front.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems Quarra 10G PTP Ethernet Switch