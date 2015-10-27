Artel Video Systems to Showcase Flexible and Adaptable 4K, Ethernet, and IP Solutions at WFX 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 27, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will feature a selection of its media transport solutions at the WFX Worship Facilities Conference and Expo (WFX 2015), Nov. 18-19 in Nashville, Tennessee. On display will be Artel's DigiLink media transport platform, Fiberlink(R) fiber optic transmission solutions, and Scan Do(R) scan converters.

At WFX 2015 in booth 135, Artel will show how house of worship technical leaders can easily and cost-effectively design media transport systems integrating video, audio, and data transport solutions from Artel's expanding product portfolio. Artel will feature its adaptable and modular DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink solutions for transmitting 3G/HD/SD-SDI/4K, audio, and Ethernet data over fiber; and the Scan Do HD, DVI, and RGB computer video-to-3G/HD/SD-SDI scan converter.

"Today's growing churches face diverse challenges, and they have complex requirements for creating and building out their media networks to deliver media-rich services to members across multiple sites. Artel offers one of the largest portfolios of flexible and easy-to-deploy IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions to meet their needs," said Tom Beardsley, director of product management at Artel Video Systems. "WFX 2015 offers an outstanding opportunity to share our expertise and flexible solutions with church leaders while learning more about their growing communities and media transport needs."

More information about Artel Video Systems products is available at www.artel.com.

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

