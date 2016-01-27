Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink and Fiberlink Media Transport Solutions at BVE 2016

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Jan. 27, 2016 -- At BVE 2016 in stand F.07, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase its DigiLink media transport platform for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fiber, and optical backbones, as well as the Fiberlink(R) 3514 Series fiber transmission system for 4K/3G/HD/SD-SDI.

Reliable IP networks are fast becoming a reality for delivering live broadcast streams. At BVE 2016, Artel will showcase its robust and flexible DigiLink platform designed specifically to meet the needs of broadcasters, service providers, and others transitioning to an all-IP-based or hybrid fiber/IP-based media network.

Also, Artel will feature the Fiberlink 3514 4-Channel 4K/3G/HD/SD-SDI Series, capable of supporting 4K/UHD resolutions at 60 fps, and the Fiberlink SDI Beamer, perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, broadcasting in the field, stadiums, distance learning, and more.

"The synergy between products in Artel's portfolio enables customers to design and build out their contribution video transport systems with IP, J2K, 4K, and other leading-edge media transport and processing solutions," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management at Artel Video Systems. "At BVE 2016, Artel will showcase a selection of cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solutions for broadcast and other applications. Visitors can stop by Artel in stand F.07 to learn more about our IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions."

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems, is a world-class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink, the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; and Scan Do computer video scan converters. Artel Video Systems is an employee owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

