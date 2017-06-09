Artel Video Systems' Partners to Showcase InfinityLink IP and FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions at Industry Events

WESTFORD, Mass. -- June 9, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today announced the company's InfinityLink IP- and fiber-based solutions and FiberLink 4K/UHD products will be showcased at the 2017 NAB Show Shanghai, SMPTE17 Australia Expo and Conference, Mediatech Africa 2017, and BIRTV 2017.



As broadcast technologies and standards continue to advance, offering reliable solutions to manage the migration toward all-IP networks, meeting analog switch-off deadlines, transitioning to ATSC 3.0, and providing Ultra High Definition (UHD) solutions becomes paramount. To meet the needs of end users worldwide, Artel Video Systems has partnered with AV Group Technologies, Beijing Cromsys, and Concilium to feature the company's IP-based and 4K solutions at key industry events this summer.



Channel partner Beijing Cromsys will showcase Artel's InfinityLink and FiberLink solutions at the 2017 NAB Show Shanghai June 13-15 on stand E7F16, and at BIRTV 2017 Aug. 23-26 in Beijing on stand 8B18.



AV Group Technologies will exhibit at SMPTE17 Australia July 18-21 on stand A30. Artel's Paul Seiden, Director of International and Channel Sales, will be on hand to provide additional information on the latest features and functionality in Artel's IP-based solutions.



Concilium (Pty) Ltd is participating in Mediatech Africa 2017 in Johannesburg July 19-21. Located in stand E17, Concilium plans to demonstrate InfinityLink's IP solution and expanded management capabilities.



"Artel is pleased to partner with AV Group, Beijing Cromsys, and Concilium and support their efforts in delivering leading-edge multimedia solutions and services," said Tony Morelli, Chief Revenue Officer, Artel Video Systems. "Jointly, we're able to meet the growing needs of international end users and their customers."



Artel encourages attendees to visit its partners' stands at the 2017 NAB Show Shanghai, SMPTE17 Australia Expo and Conference, Mediatech Africa 2017, and BIRTV 2017.



# # #



About AV Group Technologies

AV Group Technologies is a leading provider of first-class support, services, and products to the television industry in the Asia Pacific Region. We have sourced the most technologically advanced hardware solutions from across the globe to provide high quality, cost-effective products from the most trusted manufacturers. More information is available at www.avgroup.com.au.



About Beijing Cromsys

A leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. More information is available at www.cromsys.com.



About Concilium Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Concilium is a well established, trusted provider of equipment, applications, and solutions for companies that require reputable services in four primary markets in sub Saharan Africa. Our focus is on Professional Broadcast, Electronic Test, Measurement and monitoring, Telecom Test, Measurement and Monitoring and Enterprise Network Performance and Test and we work with many leading international partners to facilitate complete solutions backed by full local support. More information is available at www.concilium.co.za.



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityLinkMediaTransportPlat...

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Platform



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video%20partners%20to%20showcase%20InfinityLink%20IP%20and%20FiberLink%204K/UHD%20solutions%20at%20industry%20events%20-%20https://goo.gl/L3AEOv