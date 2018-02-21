Artel Video Systems Opens New Office in UK

WESTFORD, Mass. — Feb. 21, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced the expansion of the company's operations with the addition of an office in the U.K. to support product development and EMEA sales.



The new facility, located west of London in Corsham, Wiltshire, U.K., will be the technology development center for the company's IP switching and OTT streaming portfolios. In addition, the facility will provide accommodations for a regional sales organization to meet the growing needs of customers and channel partners in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



"Artel is positioned for growth, and the establishment of operations in Europe aligns with our mission," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "The formation of regional sales and technology organizations in the U.K. allows Artel to better support the unique requirements of the European community and to advance the development of innovative IP-based delivery solutions."



Information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.



# # #



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/180221Artel.docx



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video%20opens%20new%20office%20in%20UK%20-%20http://bit.ly/2EIit1q