Artel Video Systems Introduces Artel Care

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 6, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced the launch of Artel Care, a multi-tiered services program including technical support, hardware and software coverage, and other service and support options.

The Artel Care services program complements Artel's products by providing the service and support to assist customers in deploying, maintaining, and maximizing their investment in Artel's media transport solutions. Artel Care's Gold, Platinum, and Diamond service packages provide graduated levels of Artel's renowned technical support, remote assistance, and troubleshooting; software updates and enhancements; hardware repair and replacement coverage; and other service-level commitments.

"The Artel Care services program enhances and protects our customers' investments in Artel's mission-critical products and solutions and reduces unplanned expenses," said Tony Morelli, Chief Revenue Officer at Artel. "Also, Artel Care gives customers peace of mind by providing access to knowledgeable and experienced engineers who understand the latest technologies and can resolve issues faster."

With the transition from fiber to IP-based media transport solutions in the telco and broadcast markets and the growing requirements for broadcast-quality video in sports, government, higher education, and houses of worship applications, Artel recognized a rising need for additional services. Artel Care is the first program Artel is introducing to meet this growing need and demonstrates Artel's ongoing commitment to customers.

Artel will be introducing the Artel Care services program to attendees at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18 21 in North Hall, booth N4512.

