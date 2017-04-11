Artel Video Systems to Expand Element Management Offerings for DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 6, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions, today announced plans to feature new element management functionality for the company's DigiLink and InfinityLink media transport platforms at the 2017 NAB Show.



As network infrastructures expand and migrate toward all-IP, improved network availability and service restoration are crucial. Artel's expanding element management offering will provide alarm monitoring and greater visibility to DigiLink and InfinityLink deployments across networks, allowing end users the ability to identify quickly issues for fast decision making to resolve issues in the network.



"Today's mission critical applications require quick response time when the network needs attention," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "Artel understands the crucial needs for the services our industry offers to their customers. Artel's new element management solution provides an elevated view of deployments in the network and features additional monitoring and control capabilities offering end users operational efficiencies in managing their Artel devices."



Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its alarm monitoring and management capabilities at the 2017 NAB Show in booth N4511. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more.



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



